Grass-Fed Beef Vs Grain-Fed: What Makes The Better Burger?

Burgers are a fundamental food, an American classic that's beloved by many — so if you've got a backyard barbecue, a casual picnic, or any kind of grill session planned, your recipe better be flawless. The last thing you want is to bite into a burger that's dry or flavorless and find that your time spent sweating in front of the grill was all for naught. Of course, the seasoning you choose and what you mix into your beef patties is important for the best burger recipe, but that's not where the discussion is focused today. Today, the focus is your burger's genesis, its foundation: When you're in the grocery store, should you be grabbing the grass-fed or the grain-fed beef?

Simply put, grass-fed beef is the designation for beef from cows that grazed almost only on grass and were not fed grain. Generally speaking, all cows graze on grass initially, but grain-fed beef comes from cows that eventually transitioned to a grain diet (usually corn and soy). Grass-fed beef can be more expensive than grain-fed because a grass diet means that the cows will take longer to reach the correct processing weight and involves a more costly process for the farmer.

When it comes to your burger recipe, much of your decision will rely on your personal preference for the meat's flavor and texture. As long as you search for quality meat with good fat content, though, grass-fed beef will typically lead to better burgers with a delicious taste.