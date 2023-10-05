The Only Ingredients Bobby Flay Uses To Season His Burgers

According to grill master Bobby Flay, there are only two ingredients you need to season your burgers: Salt and pepper. Adding other spices, garlic, or onion is a no-no. "That is meatloaf," he told Today Food.

For what it's worth, Flay isn't the only famous chef who sticks to just salt and pepper. "Adding junk like onions, herbs, eggs, bread crumbs, anything to your ground meat not only forces you to over-handle the mix, but instantly relegates your burgers to the 'meatloaf sandwich' category," J. Kenji López-Alt wrote for Serious Eats.

At first blush, this rule seems a little arbitrary. If you like onions, why not add them to your burger mix? Well, there's actually a strategy behind this unspoken rule. The more you handle ground beef, the denser it gets. When you add extra ingredients to it, it's easy to overwork. As for turning your burger into meatloaf, well, that's a matter of preference. If you like meatloaf sandwiches, you like meatloaf sandwiches — and that's okay. Just don't expect to win any best burger contests.