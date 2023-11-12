What Is Shoofly Pie And What Does It Taste Like?

America is home to seemingly countless unique foodstuffs. Here, you can find tons of savory dishes, from cheesesteaks to burgers to fried chicken and waffles to jambalaya. But where America shines more than perhaps any other cuisine is in the field of baked goods. The French certainly have an argument as the best in the world, but even they don't have so many esoteric pies and cakes that most of their own citizens can't keep track of them all. America, on the other hand, is another story.

Among these somewhat niche or forgotten desserts sits the unrelentingly sweet shoofly pie, a classic of middle America. You might think with a name that sounds so folksy it might as well be wearing a straw hat and playing a banjo, that shoofly pie comes from the South — but you'd be wrong. Instead, shoofly pie comes from North of the Mason-Dixon line — specifically from Eastern Pennsylvania.