Here's What Makes Polish Hot Dogs Unique

Humans have been taking a bite out of this historic food since the Middle Ages when Romans — famous for their cured meats — entered now-Polish territory. The Polish adopted their sausage recipes and created their own unique style and flavor. There was a boon in Polish sausage-making after World War II when the government — who then owned all the meat plants and shops — became the authority on how to make sausages. Through official recipes and inspections, they ensured all Polish sausages were of the highest quality.

Polish hot dogs took off in the States in 1939, when Jim Stefanovic began working at his aunt's hot dog stand in Chicago and transformed it into the birthplace of the Polish hot dog in the U.S. With business still booming at Jim's Original today, customers can enjoy this one-of-a-kind meal when they order the Maxwell Street Polish: a traditional Polish hot dog topped with caramelized onions and sport peppers, nestle between a bun that's been pre-smothered in mustard. Jim's Original makes the sausages in house using an 80-year-old family recipe, and these dogs are not to be confused with the also popular Chicago-style hot dog.

Polish hot dogs remain popular in restaurants and retail stores alike, and even became the center of controversy at one point. In 2018, Costco stopped selling Polish hot dogs that were previously available at their popular food courts. Customers were disheartened at the change, but the famous dogs haven't reappeared.