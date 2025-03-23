Avoid These Grocery Stores If You're Trying To Save Money

With grocery prices on the rise, most of us are looking to save on our weekly shopping. While some people are shopping smarter by learning how to read unit prices or making a do not buy list, the simplest way to lower your grocery bill is to find the store with the overall lowest prices in your area. We all know that specialty items come with a higher price tag, but it might surprise you to learn the cost of kitchen staple items can vary widely from store to store.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps a record of the average cost of grocery staples across all American cities. To find out which grocery store chains are hurting U.S. shoppers' pockets the most, we selected the following six grocery essentials from the list and noted the prices as of February 2025: 80/20 ground beef, $5.74 per pound; boneless chicken breast, $4.07 per pound; large, grade A eggs, $5.89 per dozen; fresh, whole , fortified milk, $4.02 per gallon; field-grown tomatoes, $1.84 per pound; and whole wheat, pan bread, $2.75 per pound.

Next, we compared the prices of some of the country's most popular grocery chains against these averages, primarily looking at locations in the southeastern US, where available. While prices can vary based on location and season, the below prices represent the lowest online listed prices we could find for each staple. These are the most expensive grocery stores in the country that you should definitely avoid if you are trying to save money.