Avoid These Grocery Stores If You're Trying To Save Money
With grocery prices on the rise, most of us are looking to save on our weekly shopping. While some people are shopping smarter by learning how to read unit prices or making a do not buy list, the simplest way to lower your grocery bill is to find the store with the overall lowest prices in your area. We all know that specialty items come with a higher price tag, but it might surprise you to learn the cost of kitchen staple items can vary widely from store to store.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps a record of the average cost of grocery staples across all American cities. To find out which grocery store chains are hurting U.S. shoppers' pockets the most, we selected the following six grocery essentials from the list and noted the prices as of February 2025: 80/20 ground beef, $5.74 per pound; boneless chicken breast, $4.07 per pound; large, grade A eggs, $5.89 per dozen; fresh, whole , fortified milk, $4.02 per gallon; field-grown tomatoes, $1.84 per pound; and whole wheat, pan bread, $2.75 per pound.
Next, we compared the prices of some of the country's most popular grocery chains against these averages, primarily looking at locations in the southeastern US, where available. While prices can vary based on location and season, the below prices represent the lowest online listed prices we could find for each staple. These are the most expensive grocery stores in the country that you should definitely avoid if you are trying to save money.
The Fresh Market
Founded in 1982 in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market focuses on delivering a European-style market experience to American shoppers. Delivering high-quality produce, ethically sourced meats, and international flavors is part of The Fresh Market ethos. The company now operates 173 locations across 22 states, with the majority of the stores concentrated in the southeastern U.S.
While The Fresh Market may offer a unique and luxurious shopping experience, it doesn't offer the lowest prices on grocery staples. All of the grocery items we compared rang in at above average for this store. Milk presented the biggest sticker shock — a gallon of fortified whole milk cost $11.19 at The Fresh Market, more than two times the average. Vine tomatoes were steep at $3.33 a pound. Its selection of meat, all organic and pasture raised, also came with a higher price tag — ground beef for $7.89 a pound and chicken breast for $5.59 a pound. Nature's Own was the cheapest brand for whole wheat bread at The Fresh Market, but still rang in at $3.84 a pound It's safe to say that The Fresh Market is not for the budget-conscious shopper.
Publix
Since Publix opened its first grocery store in 1930, it has grown into one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. It now boasts 1,396 stores sprawling across eight southeastern states and highly concentrated in its home state of Florida. Although its mission statement says the company is "passionately focused on customer value," its prices seem to indicate otherwise. While there are some items that can be purchased at below average prices at Publix, the majority of the staples we compared are still priced well above the national average.
Although Publix doesn't display in-store prices online, we were able to compare delivery prices and reduced each price by 15% to account for the delivery and pickup upcharge stated on its website. The two items in our list that rang in below average for this grocery chain were the Publix brand whole wheat bread at $2.32 per pound and Publix whole milk at just $3.52 for a gallon. Meats were still expensive at Publix — ground beef cost $6.37 per pound and chicken breast $6.58 per pound. Eggs were surprisingly steep at $5.51for a dozen, while vine tomatoes cost $2.24 per pound. If you're looking to save on the basics, Publix might not be the best place to shop.
Whole Foods
The first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, in 1980. In 2017, the company was bought by online retail giant Amazon for $13.7 billion. Today, there are 522 Whole Foods stores across 45 states. The brand's ethos revolves around supporting sustainable agriculture, maintaining strict quality standards and exclusively offering natural and organic foods. Those lofty aspirations don't always make for the most affordable groceries. Whole Foods may not be the most expensive grocery store, but it certainly isn't the most affordable.
Here's how Whole Foods measured up to our average grocery prices: its cheapest gallon of whole milk (organic, of course) was $7.29. Surprisingly, a dozen eggs was cheaper than average at Whole Foods, costing just $3.99. The price of vine tomatoes were just a bit above average at $2.29 per pound. The Whole Foods store brand, 365, offered the cheapest chicken breast at $5.49/lb, well above average. Ground beef was also quite expensive at $6.99 per pound. Whole wheat bread from the 365 brand was actually a bargain, ringing up at just $1.99 per pound. It seems like there may yet be some deals to be found at Whole Foods Market, but overall, its commitment to organic foods means that its groceries typically come with a higher price tag.
Acme Markets
Founded in 1891 in Philadelphia, Acme Markets now operates under the Albertson's family of companies, which also owns other well-known grocery chains like Tom Thumb and Safeway. There are currently 159 Acme stores in six states in the northeastern U.S, with the highest concentration of stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Shoppers at Acme Markets will find most of their groceries come with an above average price. The cheapest carton of a dozen eggs rings up at $5.99, and a gallon of whole milk will cost you $4.94. Chicken breast can be found for $7.10 a pound at Acme, while its Signature Select ground beef costs $5.79 a pound. Vine tomatoes are also priced above average at $2.49 a pound. Whole wheat bread is the only item on our list where shoppers can find a deal with Acme, spending just $1.59 a pound for the Signature Select store brand. Overall, our research indicates Acme Markets isn't the ideal spot for the budget-conscious shopper.
Rosauers
Rosauers Supermarkets originated in Spokane, Washington, in 1934. Now, the company has expanded to 24 stores in the states of Washington, Montana, Oregon, and Idaho. The store brands itself as a natural market, offering "earth friendly, natural, organic and healthy" products. So how do its prices measure up against our averages?
Whole wheat bread is one category where Rosauers shoppers may be able to score a deal. The Western Farms brand sandwich bread costs just $1.12 a pound. Vine tomatoes also come in just under average, with a price tag of $1.99 a pound. Meat and dairy, though, is where this natural grocer starts to hurt the purse. A dozen eggs from Rosauers will cost you a whopping $6.99. For a gallon of whole milk, expect to pay $3.59. Ground beef rings up at $6.99 a pound, and chicken breast at $4.99 a pound. For residents of these western states, Rosauer's is certainly not the most budget-friendly grocery store at which to shop.
Natural Grocers
Started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado, Natural Grocers is a health food supermarket and vitamins store that exclusively offers "100% organic and GMO-free produce, pasture-based dairy, and antibiotic and hormone-free meats." Today, the company operates 169 locations across 21 states. While its stated mission is to bring affordable health to every community, that doesn't necessarily mean its groceries are the most affordable option.
Meat comes with a high price tag for Natural Grocers, as its cheapest available option for ground beef is a 100% grass-fed variety for $7.22 per pound. Non-GMO chicken breast costs $7.47/lb. Milk also comes at a steep price of $9.75 for a gallon of organic cream-top whole milk. Eggs will run shoppers $5.19 for a dozen, and vine ripe tomatoes cost about $3.56 per pound. Even whole wheat bread comes with sticker shock — the Natural Grocers store brand organic loaf is $4.66 for 15 ounces. It's safe to say that Natural Grocers is among the most expensive grocery stores.
Giant Eagle
Originating in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Giant Eagle supermarket was founded in 1936. Today, the chain has established 185 locations in four states, primarily in Ohio and Pennsylvania. While this family-owned store may look unassuming and doesn't promote any natural or health-focused branding, Giant Eagle shoppers who are searching for bargains may be disappointed.
A dozen eggs rings up at $5.49 and a gallon of fortified whole milk also costs above average, with a price tag of $4.89. Nature's Basket, a Giant Eagle store brand, sells chicken for nearly double the national average price at $7.29 per pound. 80/20 ground beef is a pricey $5.99 per pound from the Giant Eagle brand. In the produce section, tomatoes are also priced above average at $2.49 per pound. The only product with a below average price tag that we found at Giant Eagle was its store brand split top wheat bread, which cost just $1.60 per pound. Giant Eagle may just be among America's worst supermarkets when it comes to pricing.
Gelson's
Founded in 1951, Gelson's Markets is headquartered in Encino, California, and currently operates 28 stores throughout California. The store claims to be for the "discerning" customer and builds its reputation on having the highest quality products, wide wine and spirits selections, and exceptional service. Its prices appear to be less than exceptional for your bank account, though.
At Gelson's Markets, you'll find a dozen eggs costs you a steep $6.99, well above the national average. For the store's most affordable gallon of whole milk, you'll shell out $6.99. Your spending won't improve once you enter the meat section. Gelson's boneless skinless chicken breasts ring up at $10.99 per pound, while a pound of ground beef costs $8.99. For Nature's Own whole wheat bread, shoppers will have to pay $3.99 per pound. And the going rate for vine ripened tomatoes is $3.99 per pound.
Not only is Gelson's Markets not the best grocery store in California, but it's also not winning any awards for the cheapest either. California shoppers looking to save a few bucks should take their shopping list elsewhere.
HEB
Texas-based grocery store H-E-B Fresh Foods was founded in 1905. It now operates 339 locations across 164 cities in the Lone Star state.
A dozen eggs from H-E-B will run shoppers a hefty $6.21. Chicken breasts are sold at $6.23 for a pound, nearly double the national average price. Tomatoes are also pricey at the H-E-B, with a price tag of $3.41 per pound.
Surprisingly, there are three items on our basics list that H-E-B sells for less than the national average. A gallon of whole milk costs just $3.14, 88 cents below average. H-E-B's store brand wheat bread is also a bargain at $1.60 for 16 ounces. H-E-B shoppers can score a deal on ground beef at $5.13 per pound, 37 cents below average.
While this Texas supermarket may have some items that are below average, those above the average are high enough that a shopping trip could set you back more than expected. If you do decide to visit H-E-B, just be sure to avoid these common shopping mistakes.
Sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market is a newer grocery chain, first opening in Chandler, Arizona, in 2002. But that hasn't stopped it from growing — the chain quickly amassed 380 stores in 24 states. The store's focus is supplying fresh and organic foods and supporting farmers.
Sprouts offers a few items at below average prices. The store's cheapest dozen eggs comes in just under the national average at $4.49. Vine tomatoes also came with a lower than average price tag of $1.99 per pound. However, a gallon of whole milk is pricier, setting shoppers back a total of $5.99. When it comes to meat, Sprouts is also on the more expensive side — Purdue brand chicken breast is its cheapest option and still costs $5.99 per pound. The best deal on ground beef comes from Sprouts store brand for $7.49 per pound, still way above average. Sprouts brand honey whole wheat bread is the cheapest option in the store, but it will still run you $3.99 a pound. Overall, shopping at Sprouts will definitely not lighten your grocery bill.
Erewhon
Los Angeles-based premium grocery retailer Erewhon is notorious for its high prices. Its controversial prices have generated buzz across traditional news media and social media, with many pointing out that the viral $19 strawberry proves how out of touch influencers are. Erewhon's collaborations with celebrities to create custom items on its smoothie menu that cost $20 or more have pushed it even further into the spotlight. But just how far from average are this trendy store's groceries?
Pasture-raised eggs from Erewhon ring in at $8.99 — nearly twice the national average. A gallon of whole vitamin D milk lands at $9.99. Organic ground beef costs $11.99 per pound, and organic chicken breast costs $12.49per pound. Vine tomatoes are $4.99a pound, a shocking 143% above average. But the real kicker comes with the store's vegan, organic Erewhon brand whole wheat, for which you'll pay a whopping $8.50. Erewhon has really lived up to its reputation of being a luxury, and unaffordable, grocery store.