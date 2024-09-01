Yes, You Can Get Aldi Groceries Delivered (But There's A Catch)

Aldi customers love the store for its affordable prices and wide selection of quality private label goods. In addition to in-person visits that allow you to explore Aldi's aisle of shame (which is a fun moniker give to the store's center area featuring great products and deals), customers can also have groceries delivered to their homes via Instacart, a third-party grocery delivery app. You can't deny the convenience of platforms like Instacart, which can deliver the goods in as little as a half hour in some cases. But, bear in mind that the immense savings Aldi offers will likely be rendered null by the pricing structure of the app.

In order to forgo delivery and service fees, which can be quite costly depending on the order, customers must sign up for an Instacart+ membership. This membership offers free delivery for any orders over $35, provided that you're willing to shell out $49 for the first year, and $99 for each subsequent year. So, while Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America, ordering food from the chain via a delivery app can derail your big savings.