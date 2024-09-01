Yes, You Can Get Aldi Groceries Delivered (But There's A Catch)
Aldi customers love the store for its affordable prices and wide selection of quality private label goods. In addition to in-person visits that allow you to explore Aldi's aisle of shame (which is a fun moniker give to the store's center area featuring great products and deals), customers can also have groceries delivered to their homes via Instacart, a third-party grocery delivery app. You can't deny the convenience of platforms like Instacart, which can deliver the goods in as little as a half hour in some cases. But, bear in mind that the immense savings Aldi offers will likely be rendered null by the pricing structure of the app.
In order to forgo delivery and service fees, which can be quite costly depending on the order, customers must sign up for an Instacart+ membership. This membership offers free delivery for any orders over $35, provided that you're willing to shell out $49 for the first year, and $99 for each subsequent year. So, while Aldi might be the cheapest grocery store in America, ordering food from the chain via a delivery app can derail your big savings.
Fees are common with online delivery services
In addition to Instacart, Aldi shoppers can also have groceries brought directly to their homes via DoorDash. However, don't think that using this platform will allow you to avoid the added fees that customers without an Instacart+ membership must pay. DoorDash has its own membership program, known as DashPass, which also promises decreased service fees and free delivery (provided your order is greater than the minimum). DashPass will run you $9.99 every month, for an annual total of $119.88. DoorDash also offers deals on memberships, including lower monthly costs for new users, albeit for a limited time, as well as half-off for students. Additionally, the platform offers promotions, such as a lower monthly cost when you bundle DashPass with certain streaming services.
As reported by CNBC, signing up for a membership with DoorDash or other third-party delivery apps doesn't always garner the savings one might expect. Complaints about high prices are still common among members, and 41% of consumers claimed to be moving away from delivery apps because of exorbitant prices in general. When it comes to discounted groceries, paying excessive fees or signing up for a monthly membership doesn't make much sense, especially if the reason you're shopping at Aldi is that items are cheaper than other at other grocery stores.
While Aldi and other stores don't offer delivery
Grocery delivery is quite popular in America, with over 50% of U.S. residents claiming to have ordered groceries online during a 12-month period (according to a survey performed by Statista). Despite the desire for grocery delivery, it does create some complications for grocery stores. Some retailers may have concerns about ensuring that the items delivered to customers are in good condition, a worry that's especially relevant with fresh produce like fruits and vegetables. In the event a customer is dissatisfied with the items they receive, it could result in a loss of future sales. Also, many grocery stores would rather have customers come into their establishments, as this sets them up for making impulse purchases (which isn't possible when meticulously picking out items from an online order page).
Based on complaints about inflated prices with third-party delivery apps, one might wonder why grocery stores like Aldi don't offer their own delivery services. For many, the expense is a major concern. That's precisely why Trader Joe's doesn't offer its own delivery, as the chain would need to hire and pay new personnel to perform the service. Working with third-party apps, such as Instacart and DoorDash, is a more affordable option for grocery chains when it comes to delivery, but that affordability doesn't extend to Aldi shoppers who want their groceries delivered.