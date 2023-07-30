What Does It Mean To Grill With Direct Vs. Indirect Heat?

Sometimes, cooking on the grill is straightforward as it gets — put the meat on the heat and just watch it until it's ready. Other times, though, you may need to navigate some nuances to grill food properly. One such nuance is indirect versus direct heat. Recipes may distinguish between the two, but what does cooking on direct or indirect heat actually mean — and does it matter?

Cooking on direct heat means putting your meat, vegetables, or other ingredients directly onto or above the source of heat, whether it's hot charcoal or a flame if you're using propane. Indirect heat, on the other hand, separates the heat source from the food. You can accomplish this on a grill by putting the food on the opposite side of the grill as the heat source. Or, you can smoke your meat, cooking it via the indirect warmth of the smoke, rather than direct warmth or flame.

Direct heat and indirect heat both have strengths and weaknesses and should be used in different circumstances. Here's how to know when to use which.