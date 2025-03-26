This Legendary Appetizer Is Coming Back To Chili's After Over 15 Years, But There's A Catch

For fans of classic Chili's fare, 2025 has been an exciting year between NASCAR partnerships and fajita upgrades. The latest exciting Chili's news is that the fan-favorite Awesome Blossom appetizer is making a highly anticipated return after disappearing for over 15 years, but there is a catch. This legendary pull-apart appetizer, a deep-fried onion masterpiece served with Buffalo Ranch dipping sauce, is making a comeback exclusively at Chili's brand-new Scranton Branch. Yes, Scranton, Pennsylvania, the setting of the iconic sitcom "The Office." Now, thanks to Chili's ongoing legacy and recent resurgence (combined with a bit of Scranton magic), it's back.

According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the new Scranton location is a nostalgic time capsule of the mid-2000s, featuring vintage artwork, original Chili's tile tables, and even a chalk art mural by the brand's early 2000s artist. The restaurant offers fans the ultimate photo opportunities, including a perfectly recreated "business lunch booth" for the ultimate throwback post. To commemorate this special opening, Chili's pulled out all the stops, inviting members of "The Office" cast, including Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery, to celebrate. Brian Baumgartner, known for his role as the kooky Kevin Malone, praised the sentimental feel of the new location, stating, "Seeing Chili's Scranton Branch was like stepping into a time machine, especially if that time machine could also spit out the greatest appetizer of all time, the Awesome Blossom."