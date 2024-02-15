7 Ways To Use Canned Refried Beans You Probably Never Thought Of

As the late comedian Mitch Hedberg once said, "I like refried beans. That's why I want to try fried beans, because maybe they're just as good and we're wasting time." This classic joke may have led you astray because these beans aren't actually fried twice. Refried beans are a delicious part of Northern Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, typically prepared from pinto or black beans that are cooked and thickened with lard (or oil) and spices. The name comes from the Spanish word for the dish, frijoles refritos. In Spanish, the prefix "re" roughly translates to "very." That makes these "very fried" beans, not beans that are fried two separate times.

There's reasons galore to pick up a can of refried beans at the grocery store. You are probably used to seeing them in burritos and on tostadas and nachos, but they can also be used in a number of unique and creative dishes. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's always a way to turn a can of beans into a meal. Here's just a handful of out-of-the-box ideas to get yourself started when you are sick of the same old.