A Splash Of Acid Will Instantly Upgrade Canned Refried Beans

Refried beans are a staple of Mexican cuisine, the perfect creamy side to pair with arroz mexicano or hearty chicken enchiladas. While it's easy to order this savory item at a restaurant, it can take some time to simmer up a pot of refried beans at home, as they have to soak for multiple hours to achieve their signature soft texture. Luckily, that's what conveniently canned refried beans are for.

This canned good is perfect for those nights when you have to whip something up in a flash. These beans often stay good for multiple years, and while they might not taste as good as homemade, it's easy to bring them pretty close with just a few extra minutes — and ingredients.

If you're wondering how to make canned refried beans better, one of the simplest (and most delicious) ways to do so is to mix in some additional acidic ingredients. Refried beans are incredibly dense, and cutting that rich flavor with some intense acidity allows for a more balanced flavor overall. Plus, acid can help soften the beans' thick texture, giving them a silkier, creamier consistency. This is why you'll often see sour cream on a plate of refried beans — these ingredients feature opposite flavors that actually complement each other nicely.