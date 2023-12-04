The Simple Test To Tell Whether Or Not Your Green Beans Are Stringless

It used to be the case that stringing beans was as much of a thing as shucking corn. String beans were so-named because of the tough fibrous thread that ran down their vertical center — and while these strings are technically edible, they're about as appetizing as dental floss. So, home cooks (and conscripted family members) would sit on the porch, a colander of fresh string beans on one side and a basket at their feet, and de-string each bean. If you can't spare the extra prep time, use this simple test to determine if your beans are stringed instead: Pinch off the end of a whole bean and see if you can unzip the string down its seam. You know the answer right away.

If you're into buying and stringing some beans, this test gives you the basic knowledge of how it works. You'll need to cut off both ends of a whole bean before cooking it anyway, so using one of those ends to string the thing will simply be value-added. There's a deep satisfaction in stringing a bean: It tends to happen in one simple sweeping motion, puts up a pleasant (if slight) resistance, and gets rid of the vegetable's one unappealing quality. Now they're ready for the dill pickling treatment. But you'll have to look pretty hard to find string beans, and here's why.