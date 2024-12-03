Yes, You Can Eat Green Beans Raw (But Here's What To Know First)

We love crunchy, crisp green beans, but the problem is, once they are cooked, they tend to be transformed into a limp, lifeless former version of their fresh self. It's not fun to admit, but green beans cooked in water or steamed are difficult to get right. There are so many simple mistakes too many people make when cooking green beans. But if you have ever considered whether or not you can eat them raw rather than in that green bean casserole recipe your mom makes during the holidays, the answer is yes, you can. However, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind.

First, your green veggies need to be washed just like you would before cooking them. And if you have a sensitive tummy, beware. Eating them raw may cause an upset stomach due to the high amount of a protein called lectin. While it is deactivated when you cook your green beans, for some, it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain when these beans are not cooked. So make sure to keep this in mind when deciding just how much of these raw veggies you want to consume — this is one green veggie you don't want to go overboard on.