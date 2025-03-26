10 Types Of Yeast And How To Use Them
If you've ever whipped up a loaf of homemade bread or brewed a pint of mead in your garage, you're probably well aware of the amazing properties of yeast. This single-celled living organism is part of the fungi kingdom, and yes, it's related to mushrooms. If you're into science-y stuff, you can call it Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
One of the most wonderous things about yeast is its natural ability to ferment. This magical process has been harnessed for 5,000 years; likely by Egyptian bread and beer enthusiasts. While there are more than 2,000 species of these little fungi, there are only a handful we turn to as an indispensable part of baking, brewing, and nutritional supplementation — and each one has its own unique properties.
If you're a baker or brewer, you're going to want to make sure you pick the right one for your recipe and application. Let's get to know 10 popular types of yeast and how to use them so you can avoid making common yeast-using mistakes.
1. Active dry yeast
Head to the baking aisle of your favorite grocer and prepare to be overwhelmed by the vast assortment of yeast products on the shelf, including the active dry variety. This type of yeast is the go-to option for bread making and is a popular choice for novice bakers because it's relatively easy to use. It's been around since Fleischmann developed it during World War II and it's ideal for simple leavened dough recipes. This dehydrated form of baker's yeast feeds off sugar when rehydrated, producing the indispensable byproduct that makes dough rise: carbon dioxide. Yeast is also pretty crucial to bread's unmistakable taste and smell.
Inside the packet you'll find a granular powder that looks and feels kind of sandy. Active dry yeast must be rehydrated or "activated" in a process called "proofing" before adding to dry ingredients. It's easy to do: Simply dissolve the granules in warm water and wait 10 minutes. If it bubbles, it's alive and ready to use. Because it's dehydrated when packaged, this type of yeast has a much longer shelf life than fresh varieties. As long as you keep open packets in an airtight container in the freezer it will last for about 6 months.
2. Instant dry yeast
Instant dry yeast, also called "rapid rise" is a relatively new product that joined the lineup in the 1970s. It's different from the active kind because this type of yeast doesn't require proofing. Home pastry chefs rejoice! Now you can skip the rise time and create masterpieces like bagels, dinner rolls, and sweet breads in less time, because you can add it directly to the flour mixture. If you keep it in the fridge, set it out until it reaches room temperature and use wet ingredients warmed to 120 to 130 degrees F for best results.
Even though it's fast, it still produces the excellent texture bread lovers, well, love. Instant dry yeast goes through the same manufacturing process as active dry yeast, however it goes through a few additional steps. After culturing and drying, this type of yeast is milled into fine granules and many makers add enzymes, like ascorbic acid, to help condition the dough and speed up rising times. Instant dry yeast is relatively inexpensive and has a long shelf life, so you can buy it in bulk. We like One in a Mill Instant Yeast for Baking and you can pick it up from Amazon with just a few clicks.
3. Fresh or cake yeast
Can you bake great bread with fresh yeast? Of course; people used it to get a rise for centuries. In fact, it was the preferred bread-making ingredient prior to the 1940s before modernized industrial processes dried it out and put it in shelf-stable packets. Fresh yeast comes in a block and has a clay-like consistency. One of the best things about this cake version is that it doesn't require proofing, making it just as quick to get into the recipe as the instant type. We also think fresh yeast adds a slightly sweeter, richer flavor to baked goods than the kind you need to rehydrate.
Fresh yeast does have its drawbacks though. It has a short shelf life (typically a week or two, even unopened), it requires refrigeration, and it might need two rises. That's probably why it's more commonplace in a commercial bakery than it is in the average home kitchen.
4. Bread machine yeast
We all love bread, but most of us don't have time to scratch-make it. So, what about a bread machine? This handy kitchen accessory automates the entire bread-making process, from mixing and kneading to baking. But of course, you won't get that lofty loaf in this appliance without bread machine yeast. This type is specially formulated for these newfangled machines and is highly recommended by manufacturers.
But just what is this type of baking yeast? Bread machine yeast is simply a form of instant yeast — which means no proofing is needed. Yippee! It's made through a different manufacturing process than active dry yeast to ensure that all of the little fungi are alive, so you can dump it right in the bowl with the rest of your dry ingredients. It lasts a while too: up to two years unopened or about four months in an airtight container in the fridge. If you haven't delved into the thrilling world of machine-made bread, consider picking up a Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine on Amazon and have fresh, homemade bread on hand whenever the craving hits.
5. Liquid yeast
When it comes to fermenting spirits, you want to pick the right yeast or you could end up with a funky flavored product. Enter liquid yeast stage left. This option is superior to dry for a couple reasons, starting with its viability rate: roughly 98%, compared to under 70% for dry yeast. This factor alone provides a vigorous fermentation that's more dependable than the rehydrated versions.
Liquid yeast also offers hobby brewers and a wider selection of strains that can be used to craft-brew endless flavors and styles of beer and wine. Another fascinating liquid yeast attribute is that it has the ability to re-pitch from batch to batch. You'll save some ingredient costs and, yes, make home brewing more affordable. Storing liquid yeast is a bit different from other types. You're going to want to keep it in the fridge, not the pantry, and don't let it freeze. Liquid yeast is a live culture, so avoid long storage times because you don't want your little fungi to starve to death.
6. Brewer's yeast
Brewer's yeast is used just as the name implies: for brewing! It's ideal for the home distiller because it can be used to make a variety of spirits like beer, wine, and mead. Yet, many people don't use it to ferment spirits at all, instead using it for its health-boosting properties. Brewer's yeast contains minerals like selenium and chromium, plus protein and B-complex vitamins, including B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, and B9. It also helps break down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins that provide your body with energy, while supporting the nervous system. Brewer's yeast's beneficial qualities don't stop there.
This particular wellness supplement can also help manage health conditions like diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels, while lowering LDL cholesterol levels. It acts as a probiotic and aids digestion. Brewer's yeast tastes bitter and while it comes in powder and flakes, liquid or tablets may be more palatable. Just don't confuse it with its lower chromium cousin: nutritional yeast.
9. Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast, also called "nooch," is another popular wellness supplement, but it's not the same as brewer's yeast because it's inactivated. This type is beloved for its cheesy, umami flavor and is used for flavor as opposed to making bread rise or brewing beer. That's probably why this type of yeast is found in the spice or condiment section at most grocery stores. It's sold as a powder or flake so it's easy to sprinkle nutritional yeast on salads, popcorn, pasta, and soups or anything really that could use a pop of savory flavor.
Nutritional yeast is also a complete protein and 1 tablespoon delivers a whopping 5 grams of the muscle-building nutrient. It's also high in fiber and a rich source of B vitamins, like niacin. You can even get your nutritional yeast fortified, which means it gets a boost of vitamin B12. It's also low in sodium, if you're looking to reduce this mineral in your diet.
This variety has a long shelf life, around two years, but it does turn, so make sure you check to see if it's expired before you add it to your dish. Braggs Premium Nutritional Yeast Seasoning is a highly-rated option on Amazon for good reason; one reviewer said it's addictive, and we totally agree.
7. Ale yeast
Ale yeast is considered a top fermenting yeast and of course, as its name suggests, this type of yeast is used in the beer-making process. It gets its "top" designation because the yeast rises to the surface during the fermentation stage, creating this beer's signature foamy head. Top fermenting yeast is considered the gold standard for brewing Belgian, pale, brown, and dark ales, as well as wheat beers. Home and commercial brewers can skim the yeast off the beer's surface and transfer it to the next batch of wort. This process is not only cost effective, but it also results in a more consistent quality beer batch to batch.
If you've sipped a cold one and wondered where all that flavor comes from, it's the yeast. This one ingredient sets ales and lager apart with a difference you can taste. Top fermenting ale yeast is available in roughly 200 different strains of purely Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast and each has unique traits. Ale yeast ferments at moderate temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees F to boost production of esters. This fermentation byproduct is what's ultimately responsible for the beer's flavor and aroma profile, from floral and citrusy to spicy and sweet.
8. Lager yeast
All beer styles belong to either the ale yeast family or the lager one, and the latter definitely conquered the market. Approximately 90% of beers consumed globally are made with lager yeast. In contrast to the ale type, the lager variety is a hybrid of Saccharomyces cerevisiae and cold-tolerant Saccharomyces bayanus called Saccharomyces pastorianus. It's considered a "bottom fermenting" yeast because these strains fall to the bottom of the container during fermentation.
This brewing method originated in Bavaria during the 15th century as making beer during warm summer months produced an inferior product. Fermenting in lower temperatures (41 to 50 degrees F) slows down yeast's carbon dioxide production and produces a less turbulent beer. It delivers a crisper, cleaner taste than ale yeast, because these fungi eat more sugar than top fermenting types.
Brewing lager isn't for the impatient. These cold temperatures also increase its fermentation time to as long as 2 weeks, so don't expect to sip a batch right after the active fermentation process. This type of beer also requires a cold storage period to mature, called "lagering," that can run as long as several months.
10. Torula yeast
Torula yeast is most commonly used as a flavor enhancer thanks to its rich, meaty flavor. Glutamic acid is the magic component of this type of yeast and it's what gives this product that scrumptious savory taste. Torula comes in a powder form and like nutritional yeast, can be added to snack foods, cheese dishes, sauces, and dressings for that wow factor.
Torula is gluten free and rich in protein — there's a whopping 7 grams in just 2 tablespoons. Its list of healthy attributes doesn't end there, either. It also has more iron than spinach, coming in at 3.7 milligrams compared to 0.8 milligrams in a standard serving.
If you haven't tried torula yeast yet, don't wait. You can get a shaker of this yummy seasoning dropped in your mailbox when you order our favorite: Hickory Smoked Dried Torula Yeast Seasoning from Amazon. This yeast variety isn't all lip-smacking goodness, though — if you're sensitive to MSG, you may want to avoid torula.