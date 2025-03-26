10 Types Of Yeast And How To Use Them

If you've ever whipped up a loaf of homemade bread or brewed a pint of mead in your garage, you're probably well aware of the amazing properties of yeast. This single-celled living organism is part of the fungi kingdom, and yes, it's related to mushrooms. If you're into science-y stuff, you can call it Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

One of the most wonderous things about yeast is its natural ability to ferment. This magical process has been harnessed for 5,000 years; likely by Egyptian bread and beer enthusiasts. While there are more than 2,000 species of these little fungi, there are only a handful we turn to as an indispensable part of baking, brewing, and nutritional supplementation — and each one has its own unique properties.

If you're a baker or brewer, you're going to want to make sure you pick the right one for your recipe and application. Let's get to know 10 popular types of yeast and how to use them so you can avoid making common yeast-using mistakes.