How To Tell When Your Nutritional Yeast Has Expired

Nutritional yeast, colloquially called "nooch," is a long-time vegetarian and vegan staple. Its cheesy flavor, coupled with its protein and B Vitamins, makes it a heavy hitter in plant-based diets. You can buy it in shakers so it's easier to sprinkle on and make delicious "cheesy" popcorn, or purchase it in bulk if you really want to expand your nutritional yeast repertoire. But if you buy it in bulk, you must ensure it stays good to eat!

While the inactive yeast with many delicious uses has a long shelf life, it does eventually go bad. There are a few signs to watch out for that indicate your nutritional yeast has gone bad. Look for any dark spots or mold. If the odor has gotten strong and pungent and is no longer a soft, cheesy smell, that's another sign. Clumping flakes or powder means it has been exposed to too much moisture and is no longer safe to eat. These are all signs of potentially dangerous bacteria growing on the yeast, which means it's best to toss it out.