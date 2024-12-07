How To Tell When Your Nutritional Yeast Has Expired
Nutritional yeast, colloquially called "nooch," is a long-time vegetarian and vegan staple. Its cheesy flavor, coupled with its protein and B Vitamins, makes it a heavy hitter in plant-based diets. You can buy it in shakers so it's easier to sprinkle on and make delicious "cheesy" popcorn, or purchase it in bulk if you really want to expand your nutritional yeast repertoire. But if you buy it in bulk, you must ensure it stays good to eat!
While the inactive yeast with many delicious uses has a long shelf life, it does eventually go bad. There are a few signs to watch out for that indicate your nutritional yeast has gone bad. Look for any dark spots or mold. If the odor has gotten strong and pungent and is no longer a soft, cheesy smell, that's another sign. Clumping flakes or powder means it has been exposed to too much moisture and is no longer safe to eat. These are all signs of potentially dangerous bacteria growing on the yeast, which means it's best to toss it out.
How to keep your nooch from going bad
Proper storage is a key way to reduce food waste, and thankfully, there are ways to store your nutritional yeast to help put off its inevitable demise. There are three elements to control when you store your nooch: temperature, light, and moisture. Letting your yeast get too hot or cold or leaving it in a well-lit place will break down its nutrients. It will still be safe to consume, but the big nutritional benefits will be lessened. Moisture will cause the yeast to spoil faster and develop harmful bacteria.
If you buy your nutritional yeast from the bulk bins at the grocery store, it will take around a year before it goes bad due to the exposure to oxygen and moisture. If purchased already sealed, it could last around two years unopened, and once opened, it's best to keep it in what it came in and limit its exposure to moisture. If you bought it in bulk, transferring it to an air-tight container is good. Many people keep it in their refrigerator, which, while helpful, isn't necessary. Ideally, you want to store it in a dark, dry place in your house as a part of a well-organized pantry.