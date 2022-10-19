The Reason Nestle Is Recalling Toll House Cookie Dough Packs

In the history of food recalls, a few major players come to mind. There was the time that Sara Lee had to swipe millions of pounds of meat from grocery store shelves in 1998 on account of traces of listeria, a dangerous bacteria that caused dozens of illness cases and 15 deaths. According to The New York Times, the company ponied up over $4 million to victims' families after pleading guilty to a class-action lawsuit in 2001. A decade later, listeria found its way into a huge crop of cantaloupes distributed by Jensen Farms, which reportedly caused over 147 illnesses and at least 33 deaths, per Food Safety News. At the time, CNN billed it as the third-deadliest food outbreak in U.S. history.

This year has seen its fair share of recalls in the U.S. as well, from Kraft Heinz's Capri Sun to Daily Harvest's French Lentil and Leek Crumbles. That not-so-esteemed FDA list gained another member this week after Nestlé Toll House reported the potential presence of a non-edible ingredient in its Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. Luckily, it's not quite as deadly as some of its companions, but it still means you'll probably want to toss your cookies (or follow your own cookie recipe for a while).