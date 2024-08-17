Whatever Happened To Swanson's Frozen TV Dinners?

Humans have been freezing foods for ages, but Clarence Birdseye changed the game when he introduced the quick freezing method in 1924. This method, and the ensuing Birdseye company, helped push frozen vegetables into homes. By the early 1940s, the idea of dinners made of frozen foods was picking up steam, particularly with home cooks, who sought easier preparation methods. Then, in 1945, the company Maxson Food Systems packaged an entire frozen dinner for the American military, and soon did FrigiDinner as well. Not long after, in the 1950s, television took off, finding families eating in front of their sets. The Swanson company then seized this opportunity to launch the TV dinner.

Swanson's original frozen TV dinner consisted of a compartmentalized metal tray, an entrée, and two sides — all for just 89 cents. In its first year on shelves, 10 million units were sold. In the following decades, the dinner adapted to changing diets and tastes. By 1987, 150 million units were being sold annually. Today, the company's dinner tray remains such a symbol of American culture that one is held at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

However, these meals aren't so popular anymore. As the 20th century came to a close, the frozen TV dinner fell out of fashion. While subsequent owners tried to breathe new life into Swanson and its dinners, they were unsuccessful. So, pull up a TV dinner tray, and let's examine the rise and fall of Swanson's frozen TV dinners.