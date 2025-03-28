We Tried Every McDonald's Chicken Sandwich And This One Was The Best By Far

America's huge appetite for chicken sandwiches has led McDonalds to offer a range of options from small to large, spicy to plain, and simple to complex. However, of all the chicken sandwiches sold by McDonald's, one has to stand out above the fray: the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy. Daily Meal has assiduously tested and ranked all six McDonald's chicken sandwiches, focusing on each one's balance of taste, including chicken quality and how well the toppings work with the overall flavor profile. The results were surprisingly clear: The Spicy Deluxe McCrispy is McDonald's best chicken sandwich, and it wasn't close.

Despite its structural similarity to other sandwiches, the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy achieves a surprisingly satisfying balance of flavor that almost seems like it should come from a more expensive restaurant. The shredded lettuce and pleasantly tasty Roma tomatoes match well with the crunch of the crispy chicken breast. All of this is brought together and balanced with a spicy, orange-colored pepper sauce that actually has a delightful little kick to it.