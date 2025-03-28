We Tried Every McDonald's Chicken Sandwich And This One Was The Best By Far
America's huge appetite for chicken sandwiches has led McDonalds to offer a range of options from small to large, spicy to plain, and simple to complex. However, of all the chicken sandwiches sold by McDonald's, one has to stand out above the fray: the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy. Daily Meal has assiduously tested and ranked all six McDonald's chicken sandwiches, focusing on each one's balance of taste, including chicken quality and how well the toppings work with the overall flavor profile. The results were surprisingly clear: The Spicy Deluxe McCrispy is McDonald's best chicken sandwich, and it wasn't close.
Despite its structural similarity to other sandwiches, the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy achieves a surprisingly satisfying balance of flavor that almost seems like it should come from a more expensive restaurant. The shredded lettuce and pleasantly tasty Roma tomatoes match well with the crunch of the crispy chicken breast. All of this is brought together and balanced with a spicy, orange-colored pepper sauce that actually has a delightful little kick to it.
A big reason the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy stands apart from the McCompetition is the sauce. Several of its chicken sandwiches use the standard McDonald's mayo for a sauce, which is serviceable but quite bland when compared to the pepper sauce. This is notable in the mayo-topped Hot n' Spicy McChicken which actually has a spicy chicken patty, unlike our number one sandwich.
The Spicy Deluxe McCrispy also stands tall over the other McCrispy variants. A standard McCrispy comes without sauce, but with pickles and a buttered potato bun. This is notably similar to the regular Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, which was also ranked in Daily Meal's fast food fried chicken sandwiches. It's decent, but it's just not as flavorful without the sauce or tomatoes.
The Spicy McCrispy does feature the excellent pepper sauce, but you may find yourself missing the texture and balance that the Spicy Deluxe's added vegetables bring. Luckily, the world of chicken sandwiches is vast, and McDonald's is often changing its lineup of McCrispy sandwiches, so you can find what satisfies your craving best.