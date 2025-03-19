This Popular Cafe Chain Is In The Midst Of A Major Brand Overhaul

Corner Bakery Cafe is a mainstay in the quick service bakery scene, and it just announced a wave of restaurant remodels intended to update the brand's appeal. The long term plan has already commenced, as Corner Bakery has completed seven store renovations — six in California and one in Pennsylvania.

Corner Bakery's store remodels have been expansive. The changes include upgraded seating, new flooring and paint, overhauled interior decor, and new beverage counters. The changes are also visible from the outside, with new awnings and patio furniture, all meant to modernize the Corner Bakery experience.

By 2027, Corner Bakery's brand overhaul will include all of its stores. In addition to the seven completed renovations, Corner Bakery is spending $500,000 in the first six months of 2025 to revamp several locations in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Since June 2023, the brand has spent over $6.2 million of its own profits on such self-funded improvements.