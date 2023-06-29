10 Fast Food Onion Rings, Ranked Worst To First

As the name implies, when it comes to Burger King, the burgers — like the famed Whopper – are the real stars. Which makes sense, since the onion rings here are quite controversial. There's a twist when it comes to BK's rings: There's no onion ring. There's onion, sure, but it is not sliced like most onion ring varietals. At Burger King, the onion "rings" in question are ring-shaped, but are made with a paste that consists of diced onions instead of sliced onions.

Some customers don't seem too impressed with the BK take on onion rings. On a Reddit thread about the topic, one outraged customer wrote: "There was no actual ONION inside the 'Onion' ring! I tore one open and couldn't figure out what I was looking at!! Had the onion somehow been liquified in the frying process? Why was my ring filled with this nasty white goo?? I soon realized that this goo is supposed to be my onion and that these aren't even onion rings at all."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement. However, to BK's credit, they are one of the few fast food chains that have had onion rings on the menu for decades, so maybe we should be grateful to even have the option.

If you are in a bind and craving onion rings, and you do find yourself at the BK drive-thru, the move is to stock up on sauces. Burger King offers six sauces: buffalo, BBQ, ranch, sweet and sour, honey mustard, or BK's famous zesty sauce.