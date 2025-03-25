How Long Do Frozen Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches Last?
A frozen breakfast sandwich can really hit the spot thanks to its mix of simple flavors and the fact that it is convenient to cook. Among the many brands we've reviewed and ranked, Jimmy Dean's frozen breakfast sandwich is our tried and true favorite. These morning delights won't last forever in the freezer, but they do enjoy a surprisingly long shelf life of 210 days.
This lengthy shelf life applies to all of Jimmy Dean's frozen breakfast sandwiches, regardless of whether the "bread" is made of English muffins, biscuits, French toast, bagels, or even pancakes. This means you have plenty of time to enjoy these frozen breakfast sandwiches and don't have to rush to consume the fresh meat and produce as you do when you buy fresh breakfast sandwiches.
Obviously, cooked sausage patties and eggs do not typically remain edible for over half a year. Being frozen certainly increases the shelf life of these Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, but the inclusion of several added preservatives helps quite a bit too.
Why Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches last so long
You have just about seven months to pop a frozen Jimmy Dean egg sandwich into the air fryer, thanks to added preservatives like potassium sorbate and nisin preparation. Nisin preparation is a blend of nisin, an antibiotic, and non-fat milk solids and sodium chloride. It is a common additive to processed cheeses and meats, and it is generally recognized as safe for consumption. While frozen food is technically safe to eat indefinitely so long as it remains frozen at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, preservatives like nisin preparation help maintain the food's quality. In the event that Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches are sold refrigerated and not frozen, the preservatives also inhibit the growth of dangerous microorganisms that will spoil the food and make it unsafe to eat.
Without added preservatives, a Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwich – or Aldi's near-perfect Jimmy Dean copycat – would still remain safe to eat as long as it was frozen at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the absence of preservatives means it would likely turn into a desiccated, frozen, and unappetizing brick.