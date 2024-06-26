Why This Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Is Our Tried And True Favorite

Nothing beats a delicious breakfast sandwich composed of fluffy eggs, crispy bacon or savory sausage, and melted American cheese. While air fryer breakfast sandwiches may give you satisfying results, not everyone has time to make a homemade meal first thing in the morning. Luckily, frozen breakfast sandwiches often fit the bill, providing you with a delicious and complete meal on the go after just a handful of minutes in the microwave.

However, there is always room for error since the standard lineup of ingredients in these delicacies may become overcooked or soggy when heated. Thankfully, out of several options, the Jimmy Dean English Muffin Sandwich stands tall above the rest. This iconic sandwich is composed of a sizeable sausage patty, layer of scrambled eggs, and American cheese perfectly sandwiched between a soft and round English muffin.

The Jimmy Dean meat company was founded in the late 1960s from a man's desire for delicious sausage with impeccable texture. Fast forward to 2024, and Jimmy Dean is easily considered one of the most popular sausage brands in America. Known for its flavorful bite and consistent texture, Jimmy Dean sausage eventually became a central component in pre-packaged sandwiches. If you have experience making breakfast sandwiches from scratch then you already know the importance of quality sausage. However, beyond Jimmy Dean's flavorful, perfectly spiced pork, what makes this brand's English muffin sandwich so irresistible?