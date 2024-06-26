Why This Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Is Our Tried And True Favorite
Nothing beats a delicious breakfast sandwich composed of fluffy eggs, crispy bacon or savory sausage, and melted American cheese. While air fryer breakfast sandwiches may give you satisfying results, not everyone has time to make a homemade meal first thing in the morning. Luckily, frozen breakfast sandwiches often fit the bill, providing you with a delicious and complete meal on the go after just a handful of minutes in the microwave.
However, there is always room for error since the standard lineup of ingredients in these delicacies may become overcooked or soggy when heated. Thankfully, out of several options, the Jimmy Dean English Muffin Sandwich stands tall above the rest. This iconic sandwich is composed of a sizeable sausage patty, layer of scrambled eggs, and American cheese perfectly sandwiched between a soft and round English muffin.
The Jimmy Dean meat company was founded in the late 1960s from a man's desire for delicious sausage with impeccable texture. Fast forward to 2024, and Jimmy Dean is easily considered one of the most popular sausage brands in America. Known for its flavorful bite and consistent texture, Jimmy Dean sausage eventually became a central component in pre-packaged sandwiches. If you have experience making breakfast sandwiches from scratch then you already know the importance of quality sausage. However, beyond Jimmy Dean's flavorful, perfectly spiced pork, what makes this brand's English muffin sandwich so irresistible?
Jimmy Dean English muffin sandwich has unbeatable flavor and texture
Sure enough, out of 12 frozen breakfast sandwiches, Daily Meal ranked Jimmy Dean English muffin sandwiches higher than other prepackaged options. Compared to other major brands like Great Value, MorningStar Farms, and Swaggerty's, Jimmy Dean delivers the best flavor and overall appeal. The distinct taste of the brand's classic breakfast sausage has a complex flavor profile with just a hint of spice.
When prepared as directed the English muffin, egg, and sausage all heat evenly when wrapped in a paper towel. The bread turns out perfectly chewy without being overly soft or hard. The classic components of meat, egg, and cheese make this delight a true crowd pleaser, especially for those on the go.
Luckily, if you're trying to pack in extra protein or keep your first meal of the day a little lighter, Jimmy Dean also makes a leaner version of its classic breakfast sandwich with the brand's Delights line. Jimmy Dean Delights are made with turkey sausage, egg whites, and whole grain English muffins. They're a convenient and still-tasty option when you want the savoriness of a classic breakfast sandwich that's lower in saturated fat. Regardless of which option you choose, there are creative ways to prepare these frozen sandwiches that make them even more delicious.
What is the best way to heat Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches?
While Jimmy Dean might make a mean breakfast sandwich, these convenient foods are still prepackaged and frozen. To make the most out of these frozen snacks, you may want to make a few preparation adjustments. If you don't have 25 minutes to allow your English muffin sandwich to crisp in the oven, there are alternative ways to heat this frozen meal in the microwave. Instead of following the package directions and heating your sandwich directly from the freezer, many recommend first thawing your sandwich in the refrigerator. Proceed with wrapping your sandwich in a paper towels before heating.
To achieve a more homemade texture, allow your sandwich to thaw and then separate sandwich layers. This way, you can toast the English muffin while your egg, sausage, and cheese heats on a plate or paper towel in the microwave. Once reassembled, you have a tasty breakfast sandwich with just the right consistency.
If you want to try a new way of heating altogether, cook Jimmy Dean egg sandwiches in your air fryer. As long as the individual layers are separated, you'll have a perfectly crisp and tender sandwich in less time than if you use your conventional oven. With a few preparation adjustments, you can enjoy both the classic flavors and satisfying consistency of Jimmy Dean's English muffin sandwiches.