Aldi's Breakfast Best Croissant Sandwiches Are An Outright Jimmy Dean Copycat

The frozen breakfast food market is big business. According to Statista, an estimated 91.6 million people in the United States will buy frozen breakfast entrées and sandwiches in 2024 as a quick way to start their day. It's no wonder that Aldi is looking to tap into this segment of the grocery market with its line of Breakfast Best products.

Aldi is competing in a division dominated by one of the biggest names in frozen breakfast foods: Jimmy Dean. The company — owned by the second-biggest seller of processed meat in the U.S., Tyson Foods– has ruled the breakfast protein market for decades. It started out selling sausage and now offers a wealth of breakfast options, from burritos and bowls to numerous types of sandwiches.

One of the most popular breakfast options is the croissant sandwich. Both Aldi and Jimmy Dean sell their own versions of this beloved handheld food, and Reddit users have noticed some striking similarities between the two breakfast sandwiches.