How Long Should You Cook A Jimmy Dean Egg Sandwich In An Air Fryer?
Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches are the perfect morning meal for busy people who want to make something filling and hearty for themselves and their families quickly. If you are a fan of Jimmy Dean, you already know that the directions on the box recommend cooking the egg breakfast sandwiches in the microwave. However, putting frozen foods in the microwave often makes them taste okay, albeit a little rubbery and soggy. So, instead of settling for an okay sandwich, how about using the air fryer?
As it turns out, throwing these breakfast sandwiches in the air fryer is an easy way to heat them quickly while making them nice and crispy instead of lackluster and soggy. In fact, it only takes about six minutes in the air fryer to make the perfect Jimmy Dean sandwich. If you are a fan of some of America's best fast food breakfast sandwiches like the McDonald's egg McMuffin or Burger King's Croissan'wich, this hack will be right up your alley.
How to make a Jimmy Dean in the air fryer
The first — and most important — thing to know about making a Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich in the air fryer is how long and at what temperature to cook it. You will want to preheat the air fryer to 350 F, which should take around five minutes. Once the air fryer is preheated, cook the sandwich for about six to eight minutes, depending on how crispy you want your sandwich to be.
The best thing about using the air fryer is sticking in the sandwich while it's still frozen. However, to ensure that the sandwich is fully cooked and warmed throughout, it's a good idea to separate it into its components. You should place the croissant halves (cut side up) along with the egg and meat layer inside the air fryer separately and all sitting on the bottom. If possible, you can also separate the cheese and leave it outside at first, adding it back in during the last two minutes of cooking. Otherwise, if you can't divide the frozen cheese, it's okay to leave it attached to the croissant or meat; just make sure not to set any of the components in the air fryer cheese side down.
The air fryer versus the oven
So, we've established that using the air fryer makes for a better sandwich than the microwave, but if the air fryer works, why not just use the oven? The answer to this question is time. To make a Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich in the oven, you must first thaw the sandwiches completely, which, if you store them in the freezer, will require remembering to put them in the fridge the night before. Then, you have to wait for the oven to preheat (which, on average, takes 10-15 minutes compared to the air fryer's five). On top of this, you still have to bake the sandwiches for 20 minutes in the oven compared to just six to eight minutes in the air fryer.
So, if you are looking for a quick way to make tasty breakfast sandwiches in the morning, a Jimmy Dean in the air fryer is the way to go. In fact, using an air fryer is an excellent way to save time in general because there are plenty of meal recipes you can make quickly in an air fryer that takes much more time than in a conventional oven.