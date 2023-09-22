How Long Should You Cook A Jimmy Dean Egg Sandwich In An Air Fryer?

The first — and most important — thing to know about making a Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich in the air fryer is how long and at what temperature to cook it. You will want to preheat the air fryer to 350 F, which should take around five minutes. Once the air fryer is preheated, cook the sandwich for about six to eight minutes, depending on how crispy you want your sandwich to be.

The best thing about using the air fryer is sticking in the sandwich while it's still frozen. However, to ensure that the sandwich is fully cooked and warmed throughout, it's a good idea to separate it into its components. You should place the croissant halves (cut side up) along with the egg and meat layer inside the air fryer separately and all sitting on the bottom. If possible, you can also separate the cheese and leave it outside at first, adding it back in during the last two minutes of cooking. Otherwise, if you can't divide the frozen cheese, it's okay to leave it attached to the croissant or meat; just make sure not to set any of the components in the air fryer cheese side down.