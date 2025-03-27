The Science Behind Why Soda Works So Well As A Meat Marinade
A good marinade can elevate even the cheapest cut of meat into something spectacular, and there are plenty of marinade recipes out there from which to choose. One powerhouse marinade ingredient that you may have been overlooking? Soda.
Marinades work to tenderize and flavor meat. In typical marinades, acids like lemon juice or vinegar do the job by breaking down proteins in the meat and creating small pockets for seasonings. A soda marinade tenderizes meat in the same way, using the soft drink's citric acid and its inherent acidity from carbonation. These both have a more gentle tenderizing effect than strong acids like vinegar, meaning less risk of over-marination – which like marinating for too long, is a common marinade mistake that can ruin your meat.
It's not just the acidic bubbles that make soda a great marinade. The sweetness of a full-sugar pop pairs nicely with the savory flavors of meat. Not only that, the sugar can make for some beautiful caramelization once the meat hits the heat.
The best sodas for meat marinades
To get the best results from a soda marinade, use one made with actual sugar, which will taste best on your meat. A soda made with high fructose corn syrup will also work, but avoid using diet soda if possible. It will still appropriately tenderize the meat, but some say the alternative sweeteners in diet soda may result in an undesirable after taste.
As far as specific sodas to use, classic Coca-Cola works well for barbecue thanks to its notes of citrus, vanilla, and cinnamon that go well with many red meats, like in this Coca-Cola carne asada recipe. For chicken and fish, the lemon-lime flavors of Sprite offer a tangy twist on classic flavor combinations, like the Filipino dish of butter and garlic shrimp cooked in Sprite.
One soda that imparts its own uniquely complex taste as a marinade is Dr. Pepper. Dr. Pepper's secret blend of 23 flavors makes for both a distinctive soda and a memorable marinade, one that goes particularly well with beef.