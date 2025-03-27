The Science Behind Why Soda Works So Well As A Meat Marinade

A good marinade can elevate even the cheapest cut of meat into something spectacular, and there are plenty of marinade recipes out there from which to choose. One powerhouse marinade ingredient that you may have been overlooking? Soda.

Marinades work to tenderize and flavor meat. In typical marinades, acids like lemon juice or vinegar do the job by breaking down proteins in the meat and creating small pockets for seasonings. A soda marinade tenderizes meat in the same way, using the soft drink's citric acid and its inherent acidity from carbonation. These both have a more gentle tenderizing effect than strong acids like vinegar, meaning less risk of over-marination – which like marinating for too long, is a common marinade mistake that can ruin your meat.

It's not just the acidic bubbles that make soda a great marinade. The sweetness of a full-sugar pop pairs nicely with the savory flavors of meat. Not only that, the sugar can make for some beautiful caramelization once the meat hits the heat.