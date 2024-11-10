A Common Marinade Mistake Is Ruining Your Meat

Using a marinade is a great way to ensure well flavored and tender meat. The effort of making a marinade is minimal and your fridge does most of the hard labor; but the results can be incredible. If you've ever eaten honey soy chicken, flavorful pork ribs, or Greek-style lamb chops, you'll know that the secret to these dishes is the marinade. It's true that they need time to flavor or tenderize meat — but don't make the common mistake of letting your meat marinate for longer than 24 hours.

Over marinating your meat is a common mistake, and is a no-go for more than one reason. After a prolonged period, the acids in your marinade will break down the meat to the point that it turns mushy. Apart from ruining the meat's texture, you also risk the flavor becoming too overpowering. From a food safety perspective, leaving your meat for days in the fridge is also not a smart idea. Raw chicken can be particularly high risk and shouldn't sit in your fridge for longer than two days.