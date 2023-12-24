Sprite Is Your Secret Weapon For Sweet, Juicy Shrimp
Carbonated beverages have long been used to amp up a variety of dishes. Coca-Cola is common in plenty of recipes, including pulled pork and BBQ ribs. Not only do the acids work to tenderize those tough proteins, but they also add a delicate sweetness and depth of flavor. So it's no surprise that the bubbly drink is also used in desserts and sweet treats like cake and popsicles. But did you know that dark sodas like Coke and Dr Pepper aren't the only ones that can transform your cooking? In fact, Sprite is actually a common ingredient used by cooks in the Philippines.
It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Filipino cuisine relies heavily on fish and seafood, and Sprite's light, citrusy taste naturally pairs better with such foods than darker colas do. So take it from those with plenty of experience and try cooking your next batch of shrimp with a generous helping of Sprite. The result will be juicy and brimming with just the right flavor combinations.
Sprite is the key to divine butter and garlic shrimp
Halabos na hipon is a popular and quick Filipino recipe that combines butter and garlic with Sprite to make a delectable shrimp dish, which can be done in less than 20 minutes. If it's your first time cooking seafood with Sprite, then this is a great place to start since all you have to do is cook the shrimp in a pan with minced garlic, butter, and oil. The Sprite (or other lemon-lime soda of your choice) gets added once the shrimp turns pink. The dish is then left to simmer until the shrimp is cooked all the way through. Red pepper flakes and other seasonings can be added towards the end to give it even more flavor. A bit of salt and pepper should also be sprinkled in. It's as simple as that!
Many Filipino cooks suggest deveining the shrimp only, leaving their heads and tails on for a more intense flavor. It's also important to avoid overcooking the shrimp, so be sure to remove them from heat as soon as they are an opaque pink — else the texture will become firm, and they will no longer retain the juiciness from the Sprite.
Variations on shrimp cooked in Sprite
Halabos na hipon hasn't always been made with Sprite; it's a variation on the original dish. It actually used to be cooked simply in salt water, which is the meaning of the word halabos (shrimp are hipon). By switching out the salt water for Sprite, Filipino cooks have lifted the simple meal into something with a fresher flavor that elevates the shrimp's natural sweetness.
It's a small modification, but one that's worth giving a try. And after mastering shrimp cooked in lemon-lime soda, it makes sense to try out other kinds of seafood such as crayfish, crab, or even lobster meat. The soda's sweetness will not only do a good job of flavoring each of these proteins, but it will cook down to a delicious sauce as well.
Another fun variation is to cook the buttered shrimp (or other seafood) in orange-flavored soda. The fizzy orange drink will naturally have the same effect as Sprite, with the acids tenderizing the protein to make it extra juicy. And the sweet, citrusy flavor will add a new dimension.