Sprite Is Your Secret Weapon For Sweet, Juicy Shrimp

Carbonated beverages have long been used to amp up a variety of dishes. Coca-Cola is common in plenty of recipes, including pulled pork and BBQ ribs. Not only do the acids work to tenderize those tough proteins, but they also add a delicate sweetness and depth of flavor. So it's no surprise that the bubbly drink is also used in desserts and sweet treats like cake and popsicles. But did you know that dark sodas like Coke and Dr Pepper aren't the only ones that can transform your cooking? In fact, Sprite is actually a common ingredient used by cooks in the Philippines.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it. Filipino cuisine relies heavily on fish and seafood, and Sprite's light, citrusy taste naturally pairs better with such foods than darker colas do. So take it from those with plenty of experience and try cooking your next batch of shrimp with a generous helping of Sprite. The result will be juicy and brimming with just the right flavor combinations.