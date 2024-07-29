A Can Of Sprite Is All You Need For A Flavorful Marinade

You will want to marinate your chicken for at least 30 minutes to get the benefits of this flavor soak. However, if you are going to marinate your chicken in Sprite, or any soda for that matter, make certain you do not leave it in this liquid for more than eight hours, or you may find the meat has turned mushy and unappetizing.

What if your soda is flat? That's okay. The acid and sweetener will still do their jobs to tenderize your chicken. In fact, if you want to transform it into a barbecue marinade, flat Sprite is perfect to mix with ketchup. Just mix equal parts, warm until it thickens, and you are in business to make an oven-barbecued chicken.

It's also important to remember that how you prep your chicken before you marinate matters, particularly if you are using chicken breasts. This portion of the chicken tends to be thicker than other pieces. For this reason, you should slice them in half so they are thinner. This extra step will ensure your chicken breasts get an even soak in your Sprite-based marinade along with an even bake.