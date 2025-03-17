Chicago And 3 Other Cities Are The First To Taste This Fast Food Chain's New Desserts

Chick-fil-A's Icedream may not technically be ice cream, but its soft-serve consistency makes this frozen dairy dessert closely resemble vanilla ice cream, especially when it's served in a cone. (You might even confuse it for real ice cream.) The texture also makes it ideal for making ice cream-like treats; enter the Icedream Spin and Icedream Float!

Chick-fil-A describes the Icedream Spin as a hand-spun dessert using its signature Icedream and your choice of fountain soda. It has a smooth texture and looks similar to a frappe, although it's not blended with ice or coffee. The Icedream Float, on the other hand, is a new take on the ice cream float. You choose one of the fountain beverages, and a swirl of Icedream is added, producing a visually striking contrast of vanilla cream and soda pop that you may prefer to eat with a spoon.