Chicago And 3 Other Cities Are The First To Taste This Fast Food Chain's New Desserts
Keeping the menu fresh for its customers, Chick-fil-A continues to bring back beloved items and innovate new ones. For instance, the company brought back some favorites (like the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich) for its 2024 fall menu. Plus, earlier this year, Chick-fil-A brought back a chilled beverage after a five-year disappearance: the Key lime frosted lemonade. Now, the restaurant is celebrating spring with the return of another sandwich — its smokehouse barbecue bacon — after a three-year hiatus, alongside a new spin on its Icedream dessert.
According to an email sent to Daily Meal, Chick-fil-A is now serving the Icedream Spin and Icedream Float, offering customers a playful twist on classic frozen desserts. These new options are being exclusively tested for a limited time in select markets — Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Tampa. Customers in these areas can contact their local Chick-fil-A stores or the chain's mobile app to see if the new items are available to them.
What, exactly, are the Icedream Spin and Icedream Float?
Chick-fil-A's Icedream may not technically be ice cream, but its soft-serve consistency makes this frozen dairy dessert closely resemble vanilla ice cream, especially when it's served in a cone. (You might even confuse it for real ice cream.) The texture also makes it ideal for making ice cream-like treats; enter the Icedream Spin and Icedream Float!
Chick-fil-A describes the Icedream Spin as a hand-spun dessert using its signature Icedream and your choice of fountain soda. It has a smooth texture and looks similar to a frappe, although it's not blended with ice or coffee. The Icedream Float, on the other hand, is a new take on the ice cream float. You choose one of the fountain beverages, and a swirl of Icedream is added, producing a visually striking contrast of vanilla cream and soda pop that you may prefer to eat with a spoon.