Chick-Fil-A Is Celebrating Spring With The Return Of A Sandwich We Haven't Seen In Years

If you're tired of your regular Chick-Fil-A order, then you'll be excited to know that the fast food chain is bringing back a popular sandwich — one that hasn't been on the menu for a full three years: the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the company shared a press release announcing that the sandwich will be available starting March 17, and in three customizable options.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features bacon that has been coated in black pepper and brown sugar. It's topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and, of course, BBQ sauce, all of which is served on a buttery and toasted bun. And when you order, you get to decide how you'd like your chicken filet cooked: original, spicy, or grilled. Just make sure you've decided which style you'd like to have your Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich before you get to the front of the queue to avoid one of the things that Chick-Fil-A employees want you to stop doing.