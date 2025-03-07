Chick-Fil-A Is Celebrating Spring With The Return Of A Sandwich We Haven't Seen In Years
If you're tired of your regular Chick-Fil-A order, then you'll be excited to know that the fast food chain is bringing back a popular sandwich — one that hasn't been on the menu for a full three years: the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. In an email sent to Daily Meal, the company shared a press release announcing that the sandwich will be available starting March 17, and in three customizable options.
The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features bacon that has been coated in black pepper and brown sugar. It's topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and, of course, BBQ sauce, all of which is served on a buttery and toasted bun. And when you order, you get to decide how you'd like your chicken filet cooked: original, spicy, or grilled. Just make sure you've decided which style you'd like to have your Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich before you get to the front of the queue to avoid one of the things that Chick-Fil-A employees want you to stop doing.
Pair your sandwich with one of Chick-Fil-A's new Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages
To pair with the BBQ vibes of the returning Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chick-Fil-A has a few new pineapple dragonfruit beverages coming to its menu. According to the press release sent to Daily Meal, these new beverages "combine sweet and juicy pineapple flavors, along with a unique, tropical dragonfruit twist." First up, there's the Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, which combines the pineapple and dragonfruit flavors with classic (or diet) lemonade. Or, if you need something especially cold, you can opt for the Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade.
Next up, there's the Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea for a sweet and unique take on classic iced tea. And finally, for the best of both worlds, there's the Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy, which is a combination of sweetened iced tea and lemonade, combined with the pineapple and dragonfruit flavors. These new beverages will also launch on March 17.
After giving them a try, you can decide how the Pineapple Dragonfruit version compares to the fan-favorite Mango Passion Sunjoy. And if you're headed to try the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, don't forget about a popular hack to make your sandwich extra saucy.