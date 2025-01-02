Chick-Fil-A Brings Back A Frosted Beverage After 5-Year Disappearance
If you're a long-time fan of Chick-fil-A, then you may remember a sweet frosted beverage that was offered years ago: the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. And, per an official press release, Chick-fil-A has just announced that the frosted drink is returning after a five-year hiatus, beginning Tuesday, January 7. Luckily, the citrusy drink has not made it to the list of discontinued Chick-fil-A items that aren't coming back.
The Key Lime Frosted Lemonade is described by the company as "a sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and our signature Icedream dessert mixed with natural Key Lime flavor." In other words, it's the perfect treat for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and tart. After you've given it a try, you can compare it to Chick-fil-A's other frosted drink, the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade, which made us feel like we were on the beach.
But the lime-flavored fun doesn't stop there. Chick-fil-A will also be offering a new drink that is a slightly different take on the frosted beverage: the Key Lime Lemonade. This drink has all the same flavors — key lime mixed with lemonade — but without the frosted component for anyone who prefers an iced version.
There's a new sandwich on the menu to go with the key lime drinks
Along with the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade, Chick-fil-A is also bringing back a popular food item: the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. This sandwich, which was first introduced in 2021, sticks with the lime theme of the key lime beverages. It consists of chicken breast, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, Colby Jack cheese, and a multigrain brioche bun, which is brought together by a cilantro lime sauce described as both "creamy" and "cool."
Chick-fil-A hopes that customers will pair the sandwich with either the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade or the Key Lime Lemonade. Allison Duncan, the Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging says, "The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new Key Lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues." Then, perhaps the meal will inspire you to make a homemade key lime pie to finish the night with a dessert that's on theme, as well.