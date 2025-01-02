Chick-Fil-A Brings Back A Frosted Beverage After 5-Year Disappearance

If you're a long-time fan of Chick-fil-A, then you may remember a sweet frosted beverage that was offered years ago: the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. And, per an official press release, Chick-fil-A has just announced that the frosted drink is returning after a five-year hiatus, beginning Tuesday, January 7. Luckily, the citrusy drink has not made it to the list of discontinued Chick-fil-A items that aren't coming back.

The Key Lime Frosted Lemonade is described by the company as "a sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and our signature Icedream dessert mixed with natural Key Lime flavor." In other words, it's the perfect treat for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and tart. After you've given it a try, you can compare it to Chick-fil-A's other frosted drink, the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade, which made us feel like we were on the beach.

But the lime-flavored fun doesn't stop there. Chick-fil-A will also be offering a new drink that is a slightly different take on the frosted beverage: the Key Lime Lemonade. This drink has all the same flavors — key lime mixed with lemonade — but without the frosted component for anyone who prefers an iced version.