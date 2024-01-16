Take Your Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix And Make A Pizza

Getting the crust together is easy — you want to mix your ingredients together and form a ball of dough to be rolled out and placed on a greased baking pan or pizza stone, which you will then top with anything your heart desires. The dough is quite sticky, so a bit of oil on your hands will help. To avoid a soggy crust, throw it in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to ten minutes before adding toppings. But be careful — this pizza is centered around the biscuit's cheddar/garlic profile. When adding toppings and sauces, you want to be sure to find items that match up well with both of those.

With a bold cheddar cheese already baked into the dough, a kicked-up tomato sauce flavored with red pepper flakes could be a rockstar, as could anything dipping into more spicy territory — think seasoned ground beef, pickled jalapeños, or even sriracha. Prefer a sweeter sauce? No worries — that makes for a great flavor matchup too, as garlic and cheddar both play well with the sweetness of the tomato. Sprinkle some caramelized onions or scallions to intensify the flavors, or throw on a few crumbles of pancetta for a hint of smoke. If you are adding cheese (and why wouldn't you?), you might choose to double down with an extra-sharp cheddar, or add to the complexity of the cheese profile with the pleasant, nutty notes of a nice manchego.