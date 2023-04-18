Long John Silver's Makes A Bold Choice To Team Up With The Cheesecake Factory

If you had a Long John Silver's and Cheesecake Factory collaboration on your bingo card of "unlikely things to happen in 2023," then you can mark that one off. QSR reports that the fast seafood chain is bringing two Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors to its menu this Spring.

Starting on April 24, you can get Cheesecake Factory's classic cheesecake and triple chocolate cheesecake at all Long John Silver's locations. It's unclear whether or not these new dessert offerings will be in addition to, or replacing, Long John Silver's current strawberry swirl cheesecake. It's also not stated whether these will be on menus for a limited time, or if the brands plan to continue collaborating past a promotional period.

This seems to be the chain's only dessert at this time, though they've experimented with others in the past. Last May, Long John Silver's launched a Lemon Bundt Cake and Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake at participating locations, though these desserts didn't seem to stick around.