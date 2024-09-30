Mistakes You're Making With Batter-Fried Fish (And How To Avoid Them)

When fish is cooked right, it's delicious, but when it's done wrong, it's enough to turn someone away from fish for a long time. That doesn't happen with all foods — even a less-than-stellar pizza is still decent. Fish, however, is a little more particular. Fortunately, there are a ton of tips and tricks to make your fried fish a pub-worthy meal. But if you don't get your batter right, none of them will matter much.

To get some professional insight into some of the biggest mistakes many make with their batter, Daily Meal reached out to Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort. He gave invaluable advice to avoid the simple mistakes that turn your batter from light and crispy into a tough, bland mess.

"Using the wrong flour can make a batter thick and dense," Foltz explains. You might have a list of go-to swaps and substitutions for baking and cooking, but battered and fried fish is less forgiving. "Always use the right ingredients," he says. "Not seasoning the batter can leave the fish bland and doesn't enhance the flavor of the fish. Mixing too much can develop more gluten in the batter, resulting in a tougher and less crispy crust. Lastly, if the batter is too thin, it won't adhere to the fish properly and will not coat it correctly." That's quite the checklist! Fortunately, Foltz also has tips to ensure it all comes together.