10 Long John Silver's Menu Items From The 1980s You Probably Forgot About

Long John Silver's opened its door for the very first time in Lexington, Kentucky back in 1969. By the following decade, the chain proved to be rather seaworthy on land, with over 1,000 locations across the United States. When the 1980s hit, and eaters were becoming more conscious about their diets, Long John Silver's heeded the siren's call by introducing a slew of lighter fare like salads. Then again, the chain also doubled down on offering up delicious new kinds of fish and seafood, fried to golden perfection.

Long John Silver's may not be sailing as high as it once was, barely making it into this century, but let's forget about now, and focus our attentions to a simpler time, reflecting on that perhaps final golden era of the '80s. A time when the chain employed the talents of NFL stars and actors like Fred Willard and Heather O'Rourke to help sell these items in TV ads. To diehard fans, these dishes may forever be long-gone favorites, but to many others, they've been tossed into the sea of forgotten memories. Let's give these '80s Long John Silver's dishes the second helping they so rightfully deserve.