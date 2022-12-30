Whole Foods Shoppers Are Not Impressed With Amazon Return Boxes

While Amazon has made shopping a breeze, not every purchase is a winner. Whether it was a late-night purchase regret, a slight misnomer in the product description, or something else, returning that no-longer-needed product isn't always as simple as the initial purchase. But as seen in a December 29 Whole Foods Instagram Reel, even ease of return isn't impressing every Amazon shopper.

As reported by Slate, Amazon's 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods was more than just acquiring the specialty grocery store sometimes referred to as "whole paycheck." Long before online grocery shopping took over the convenience mindset, business opportunity provided a way to both consolidate and grow a segment of the grocery business. Leveraging e-commerce with local stores, it expanded its customer base.

In addition, the offer to return unwanted Amazon purchases in brick-and-mortar Whole Foods stores added another layer (and hopefully additional money spent). Although the Amazon return boxes might not impressing every shopper, the tempting sweet treats might be finding their way into other baskets.