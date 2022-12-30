Whole Foods Shoppers Are Not Impressed With Amazon Return Boxes
While Amazon has made shopping a breeze, not every purchase is a winner. Whether it was a late-night purchase regret, a slight misnomer in the product description, or something else, returning that no-longer-needed product isn't always as simple as the initial purchase. But as seen in a December 29 Whole Foods Instagram Reel, even ease of return isn't impressing every Amazon shopper.
As reported by Slate, Amazon's 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods was more than just acquiring the specialty grocery store sometimes referred to as "whole paycheck." Long before online grocery shopping took over the convenience mindset, business opportunity provided a way to both consolidate and grow a segment of the grocery business. Leveraging e-commerce with local stores, it expanded its customer base.
In addition, the offer to return unwanted Amazon purchases in brick-and-mortar Whole Foods stores added another layer (and hopefully additional money spent). Although the Amazon return boxes might not impressing every shopper, the tempting sweet treats might be finding their way into other baskets.
Are Amazon return boxes causing a sticky return at Whole Foods?
While making an Amazon purchase might be as simple as a click, returning an unwanted item isn't always as seamless. But according to Amazon, its hassle-free returns can be handled at Amazon Physical Stores, Kohl's, UPS, and Whole Foods locations. As seen in a December 29 Whole Foods Instagram Reel, the package return might seem simple, but there are other tempting treats that could have people making another purchase. For some shoppers, the return convenience might not be as sweet as they hoped.
Although the video shows the return simplicity, Instagram user @ajac_und asserts that the Whole Foods location might come with more dollars spent because people are enticed to purchase some of the bakery items in the store. Other Instagram users weren't impressed with the QR code return requirements and the reportedly distant, inconvenient drop-off locations.
If Amazon meant to showcase its return convenience, it might have backfired. Showing how customers might need to navigate past the bakery aisle for that hassle-free return may not be appreciated. While Whole Foods might have wanted to sprinkle a little sweetness on its parent company, not everyone is pleased with the return situation.