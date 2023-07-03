21 Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping At Whole Foods

Whole Foods is a grocery chain found in 45 different states across the country. As the name implies, the grocer focuses on offering customers healthier organic and natural food options. In 1980, when the first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, it was probably impossible to predict the success the market would have. The company has grown substantially and now operates more than 500 stores in North America and the United Kingdom.

If you've shopped at Whole Foods, then you likely already know a lot about the different products and quality you can expect from the retailer. However, did you know that you might be making some mistakes each time you visit the store? In fact, there are several common mistakes that Whole Foods customers make that can end up costing them extra money, miss out on some of the great products offered by the grocer, and more. If you want to make sure that you don't end up making these common mistakes — or stop making the ones you've already fallen victim to — then keep reading.