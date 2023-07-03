21 Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping At Whole Foods
Whole Foods is a grocery chain found in 45 different states across the country. As the name implies, the grocer focuses on offering customers healthier organic and natural food options. In 1980, when the first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, it was probably impossible to predict the success the market would have. The company has grown substantially and now operates more than 500 stores in North America and the United Kingdom.
If you've shopped at Whole Foods, then you likely already know a lot about the different products and quality you can expect from the retailer. However, did you know that you might be making some mistakes each time you visit the store? In fact, there are several common mistakes that Whole Foods customers make that can end up costing them extra money, miss out on some of the great products offered by the grocer, and more. If you want to make sure that you don't end up making these common mistakes — or stop making the ones you've already fallen victim to — then keep reading.
1. Not taking advantage of Amazon Prime discounts
Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017 for a whopping $13.7 billion. Since this acquisition, there are perks that Amazon Prime members can take advantage of when shopping at Whole Foods. Whole Foods runs sales that are available to all of its customers. However, if you're a Prime member, you can receive an additional 10% off these specials.
There are also special deals that are only offered to Prime members. If you're interested in saving even more in the store, you can even apply for the Prime Visa card to earn 5% back on all of your purchases from Whole Foods. That can really add up.
2. Shopping before downloading the Whole Foods app
Don't shop at Whole Foods if you haven't downloaded the app to your phone. Having the app can make it easier for you to take advantage of those extra savings that are only available to prime members. When you sign in to your Amazon account, you'll get a special code that can be scanned to verify your membership and make sure you get all of the available deals.
Beyond taking advantage of Prime member discounts, the Whole Foods app also makes it easy to flip through weekly advertisements, build and access a shopping list, or even order lunch and dinner to-go from select stores. You can download the Whole Foods Market app for both Apple and Android devices.
3. Neglecting to ask for a sample
Sampling products can help you decide whether or not you like them before making a purchase. This process helps to remove some of the unknown and can make you feel more confident in your decision to prepare a new recipe. Whole Foods employees sometimes have tables set up to offer customers the opportunity to sample select products.
However, this isn't the only way you can try something new at the store. You can ask an employee to let you sample nearly any items that are available. They can open up a box of crackers or pour a taste of lemonade for you to try. If you see something you want to try, just ask.
4. Not taking advantage of curbside pickup
Some days it's nice to walk around the grocery store, grab the items on your list, and peak at other product offerings. On other days, it can feel like you barely have time to breathe — and the prospect of finding time to go to the grocery store seems impossible. On those days or any other days when you want to have more time, consider setting up a curbside pickup order with Whole Foods.
As an Amazon Prime member, you won't have to pay for the convenience of having someone else take care of your shopping for you. You can shop online, or through the app, and set up a one-hour pickup window to have your groceries brought right to your trunk. It's that easy.
5. Walking by the produce section
If you're going to skip over any of the departments at Whole Foods, make sure that the produce department isn't one of them. As the first certified organic grocery store chain, Whole Foods offers an impressive selection of peak-quality fruits and vegetables. You can even find a wide assortment of items sourced from local farms in your area.
Not only does this mean that you're getting the freshest produce possible, but it also means that you're helping local community members. You'll also likely be able to find fruits or vegetables that aren't readily available through other grocery stores.
6. Not bringing your Amazon returns with you to the store
We already mentioned that Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017. Because of this, the grocer has also turned into a return hub for Amazon customers. If you purchased an item through Amazon that wasn't what you expected or didn't work properly, you can easily send it back to the online retailer by dropping it off at Whole Foods.
Start by initiating your Amazon return through the Amazon app or website, and select your local Whole Foods as the drop-off location. You'll receive a QR code that you can scan at the self-service kiosk or the Customer Service desk to complete the return. You don't even have to package or box up the item to send it back.
7. Walking past 365 brand products
Some store brands have earned an excellent reputation, while others tend to be more disappointing. Fortunately, the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand is among those that customers love. Several different 365 products are available throughout the various departments at Whole Foods. Each of these options features top-quality ingredients with a taste that rivals the name brands.
Plus, they're often more reasonably priced than similar items from national retailers. If you're looking to save money while also making sure you're purchasing high-quality items, you can't go wrong with 365 by Whole Foods Market products.
8. Forgetting that you can stop in to grab lunch
If you're out running errands or even driving through another state and looking for somewhere to stop for lunch, don't overlook Whole Foods. In addition to the aisles of produce, meat, and various other food items, the store also offers a hot foods bar.
You can grab a container and choose some of your favorite items — it's just like eating from a nice buffet. Some of the selections you might find available include roasted chicken, whitefish, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, orange chicken, sesame noodles, grape leaves, hummus, and roasted vegetables.
9. Piling on too many foods from the hot bar
While the hot foods bar is excellent, you must be careful not to overdo it. Overfilling your plate can quickly turn a healthy lunch or dinner into an unhealthy meal with more food than you should eat in one sitting. It could also contribute to food waste if you end up throwing away the excess food you're left with after eating.
Beyond either of these two problems, you'll also be spending more money than is necessary on your plate of food. While the food from the Whole Foods hot bar is good, it's not cheap. You should expect to pay about $12 per pound of food — or more. If you've ever purchased food by the pound, you know that it can quickly add up.
10. Overlooking the flower and plant section
Don't rule out the flower and plant section at Whole Foods the next time you're looking for a gift or a new arrangement for your dining table. Doing so would be a big mistake. You'll find that most stores carry a wide selection of beautiful flowers — many of which are organic or grown by local farmers.
You can even ask one of the florists to make a custom arrangement for you using the different flower varieties you pick out. Whether the flowers are for you or someone special in your life, the personalized touch is certain to be appreciated.
11. Not taking advantage of all the services offered at the meat counter
You probably already know that you can find a wide selection of high-quality meat and poultry in the Whole Foods meat department. But, did you know that the in-store butchers offer several services that can really help you get the most out of every meat purchase? You can ask a butcher to custom cut a piece of meat, tie your roast by hand, or debone a whole chicken for you.
The butchers are also very knowledgeable. They are usually willing to share advice about the best cuts of meat for a specific meal or occasion, how you should cook different cuts of meat, and so much more.
12. Not asking one of the fishmongers to prep seafood
The meat department isn't the only section of the store where you'll find exceptional service. The Whole Foods fishmongers in the seafood department will work with you to improve your seafood shopping and cooking experience. If you want to have your fish deboned or have the skin removed, ask. They'll complete these services for no additional fee.
The in-store fishmongers also have beautiful tips for cooking seafood, meal ideas, and other useful advice. If there's a specific type of fish that you don't see, ask. They can place a special order for any seafood that is in season, as long as it meets the company's quality standards.
13. Forgetting to pick up beer or wine
Unless it's prohibited where you live, you can also find an impressive selection of beer and wine at your local Whole Foods. The beer department in the store features a mix of local and regional offerings.
If you're not sure what to try, just ask one of the in-store Certified Beer Servers and Cicerones. They can offer some personalized recommendations based on your preferences. The wine department is another area of the store you won't want to walk by. Whole Foods employs a wine team that works to source the best vintages from various wineries.
14. Skipping the bulk department
While many grocery stores have done away with bulk departments, Whole Foods has not. Overlooking all that the bulk department has to offer would be a big mistake. You'll find that there is a wide selection of nuts, beans, rice, pasta, seeds, and so much more to choose from. Some of these items are more specialty options that won't be easy to find through other means.
Second, because you can buy as much or as little as possible, you won't end up spending more than is necessary to make a recipe you want to try. This can also help reduce food waste.
15. Not considering Whole Foods for your catering needs
Did you know that Whole Foods also offers catering services? Whether you're planning a work event or hosting a family get-together and just don't want to have to worry about food, Whole Foods' catering services can help you out. They offer a wide variety of options including large party platters, boxed lunches, holiday meals and sides, and various other favorites from the market.
Whole Foods catering is easy to order online — though you can always call with questions. When your order is ready, you can pick it up at your local store.
16. Thinking the cheese department is just like that of other grocery stores
If you've been skipping over the cheese department because you're assuming it offers the same stuff you'll find at any other grocery store, you've been making a big mistake. The Whole Foods cheese department is certainly unique. They offer an impressive selection from around the globe.
Beyond the vast selection, you can also get expert advice and recommendations from one of the Certified Cheese Professionals or cheesemongers. Don't forget to ask for a few samples to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
17. Not exploring local offerings from your Whole Foods store
Some Whole Foods locations offer special programs and experiences for community members to take advantage of. It's worth taking a few moments to learn what, if any, programs are available through the stores in your area. For example, if you live near Annapolis, Maryland, you can take cooking classes and attend events through the Culinary & Community Center at Whole Foods Market Annapolis.
Those in the Chicago Area can also improve their skills in the kitchen with the Whole Foods Market Lincoln Park Cooking Classroom. Many Whole Foods locations in Florida offer a special provisioning service for free. The service includes shopping, packaging, and keeping food items temperature controlled for hotels, yachts, private residences, and more.
18. Shopping somewhere else for custom cakes
If you're in need of a custom cake for a birthday, family gathering, or even a wedding, you'd be remiss if you didn't check out what Whole Foods has to offer. One of the team members in the bakery will be able to work with you to learn more about precisely what you're looking for, the size of the cake you'll need, and any other special considerations.
Once you've worked together to come up with a plan, simply schedule a time to pick up the cake and share it with your friends, family, or co-workers. If you didn't think to order ahead of time, don't worry. You can find several ready-made cakes in your store (along with individual slices) if you're just craving a little something sweet.
19. Overlooking all the options available for those on special diets
Are you on a special diet for medical or health-related purposes? Whether you're looking for vegan-friendly offerings, gluten-free or dairy-free options, or Keto-friendly choices, you'll be pleasantly surprised by what Whole Foods has to offer. If you visit the "Special Diets" section of the website, you can get a quick idea of what you'll find in the store.
This part of the website is broken down by diet type. You can click on the different options to browse through the products that are available. You can also just wander around the store; you're certain to find lots of delicious options to try.
20. Buying a full portion or item when you only need half
One fact that many people don't know about Whole Foods is that they will cut the grocery offerings to match your specific needs. For example, if you only want half a watermelon because you know a full one will go bad before you'll eat it, just ask. They'll cut the melon in half and only make you pay for what you use.
The same goes for loaves of fresh bread from the bakery, fish filets, cuts of meat, and even wedges of cheese. No more spending more money than is necessary or wasting so much extra food that you just won't use.
21. Not taking advantage of the amazing return policy
Another mistake you don't want to make when shopping at Whole Foods is being afraid to try something out of fear that you won't like it and will just end up wasting your money. Because of the company's return policy and 100% satisfaction guarantee, if you're not happy with nearly anything you try, you can return it within 90 days of purchase for a full refund.
Just make sure you keep your receipt if you think you might end up returning something you're buying. Receipts are needed for all returns, though in some cases the customer service desk may be able to find your past order history.