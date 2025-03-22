If You're Not Doing This With Your Frozen French Fries, You're Seriously Missing Out

Frozen french fries are a wonderfully convenient option for adding a quick side to many home-cooked entrées. But with just a few extra, easy-to-source ingredients, you can turn a plate of frozen french fries into a delectable, restaurant-quality main dish that you might otherwise have to travel to enjoy.

Poutine is a signature dish of the French Canadian province of Quebec. A bed of french fries is blanketed in brown gravy and cheese curds for a uniquely delicious culinary experience. Poutine is a common restaurant dish in major Canadian cities, but it can be a rarer sight in other countries like the U.S.

Thankfully, this dish is easy enough to make at home that you don't have to track down a restaurant with poutine on the menu to enjoy these incredible flavors. Simply cook your frozen fries until crispy per the package instructions, toss them in a bowl, ladle on some gravy, and top with your choice of cheese curds.