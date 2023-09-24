Jazz Up Frozen Tater Tots With The Rich Flavors Of Poutine

Poutine may look simple, but it's deceptively difficult to get this dish right, especially if you live outside of Canada. When a recipe has so few ingredients, it's important to nail each one. Classic poutine starts with French fries, and by swapping in tater tots, this rendition is already a little unconventional.

When it comes to cheese, Canadians will emphasize the importance of sticking with the classic: Cheese curds. This isn't the block of mozzarella you can get at your local grocery store, but a specific cheese product made from solid pieces of curdled milk. They have a signature squeakiness to them that many poutine lovers adore. Get white cheese curds if you can find them; if you can't, mozzarella or a mild white cheddar will work, but it won't be exactly the same.

As for the gravy: Some recipes use a more chicken-forward gravy, while some go with beef. For a nice, rich, and dark gravy, go with a beef base. You can certainly purchase pre-made gravy at the store, but it's not too difficult to make your own gravy with beef stock, butter, flour, and seasonings.