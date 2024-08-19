A Drizzle Of This Oil Will Totally Transform Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream is the perfect backdrop for tons of creative toppings, whether you're a whipped cream kind of person or prefer sauces like hot fudge, caramel drizzle, or even maple syrup. But, beyond some of these more classic toppings, some people also like to drizzle oil on their vanilla ice cream. The classic choice is olive oil, but there's another type of oil that you might want to consider instead: sesame.

Sesame oil's flavor can range from noticeably earthy and nutty to quite neutral, depending on whether its toasted or not. Because of the subtle sweetness of plain vanilla ice cream, these notes can become more prominent, giving you unique flavor combinations. Taste isn't the only reason to add sesame oil drizzle to your ice cream. It also adds a velvety texture that makes your dessert even smoother and creamier on your tongue. Plus, you don't need much to start taking advantage of these upgrades to your treat.