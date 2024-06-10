Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Olive Oil In Plastic Bottles

Life is full of choices, and the sheer number of options for purchasing olive oil is honestly more confusing than it should be. Let's talk strictly about containers because while you might find yourself faced with plastic bottles, glass bottles, and even tins of olive oil, there's one that you should avoid.

That's the plastic bottle, and there are a few different reasons for that — even though among those in the industry, it's a surprisingly hot topic of debate. After California Olive Ranch launched its squeeze bottle packaging format, customers were psyched. Who doesn't love an easy way to drizzle some of their favorite olive oil on their salads and other goodies? At that point, the squeeze bottle idea had been around for a few years, but not everyone was on board: Katina Mountanos of the olive oil company Kosterina told ModernRetail: "We would never do a squeeze bottle. Olive oil should never be packaged in plastic."

Why? Olive oil is an ancient delicacy, but plastic has only recently come into the picture. There are a few very good reasons for skipping olive oil in plastic, and along with the environmental impact and shelf stability, studies have shown that consuming olive oil in plastic bottles may expose you to something that's on the rise: Microplastics.