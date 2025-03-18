What's The Best Way To Clean A Cirkul Water Bottle?

Cirkul has built a devoted following by turning hydration into something customizable — letting users control the intensity of their flavor with drop-in flavor packets and a simple dial that releases the desired level of flavor into the water. But with that innovation comes a cleaning challenge. Between the bottle, lid, and flavor cartridge system, there are plenty of spots where residue can build up. And just like with Stanleys, don't forget the lid when it's time for a deep clean.

Cirkul states that its insulated squeeze bottles and lids are top-rack dishwasher safe, while its stainless steel bottles should be washed by hand. The Chill Sleeve can go in the washing machine, but the Shock Sleeve is a hand-wash-only job with warm water and dish soap. These little details make a difference — following the right cleaning methods keeps everything in good shape, while skipping them could lead to damage or, worse, an unintentional science experiment brewing inside your bottle.

The mouthpiece on water bottles is where things get tricky. To avoid E. coli, take note of the type of water bottle you have. A study by Treadmill Reviews showed that slide top bottles tend to have the highest levels of bacteria, followed by the squeeze-top styles that pop up when you want to take a sip. Straw-top bottles have the least.