The Best Way To Thoroughly Clean Your Hydro Flask

According to the company, you can use three main methods to wash your Hydro Flask. The first is simply throwing it in the dishwasher. Fortunately, Hydro Flasks are dishwasher safe, and the easiest and most effective way to clean your bottle may just be to put all its parts (including the straw and lid) in the dishwasher every night to be rinsed with hot, bacteria-killing water and soap.

However, what if you can't access a dishwasher because you are traveling or camping? Luckily, the following two methods can be used to clean your Hydro Flask even if there are no dishwashers nearby. The second method is simply washing your bottle with warm water and soap. The company recommends using its cleaning kit, which includes a wire brush and a straw cleaner to help you scrub in hard-to-reach crevices like inside the straw and around the lid.

The third and final method is perfect for when you are camping or thru-hiking and don't even have access to warm running water. In this situation, you can use Hydro Flask's cleaning tablets sold on the company website, specifically designed to kill bacteria with natural ingredients. To use, fill your bottle with water and add one tablet per liter, then wait for 30 minutes. When the time is up, rinse out the bottle your disinfected Hydro Flask is ready to go — no scrubbing required.