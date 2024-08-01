Here's The Best Way To Clean An Owala Tumbler
Water bottles seem to gain and lose popularity almost as quickly as fashion trends. From the Hydro Flask and the Yeti Rambler to the Simple Modern and Stanley bottle, the market is always in flux. The water flask that currently holds customers' attention is the Owala tumbler. Becoming popular for either trendiness or practicality, water bottles have struggled to find the perfect balance. While the Camelbak and Yeti Ramblers offered practical additions with bite-and-sip straws or advanced cooling, the Hydro Flask and Simple Modern were trendy, aesthetic-oriented bottles. The Owala tumbler toes the line between those two extremes, being sleek and affordable as well as lead-free.
Though the question that inevitably emerges with every new water bottle is: what is the best way to clean it? Unlike with a Hydro Flask, which can be cleaned multiple ways, the Owala Free Sip (and all styles) require a particular cleaning routine. For the tumbler, the accessories and straws are best rinsed in the dishwasher though the cups and lids should be hand-washed for the cleanest result.
Instructions for how to clean an Owala tumbler
According to the official Owala website, Owala bottles are dishwasher safe. However, the company recommends that the cups receive a hand wash if they are made from stainless steel. Plastic cups, however, can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, while their straws should be placed in the silverware rack. The lid's spout gasket should be removed and distilled in white vinegar to eliminate build-up prior to its placement in the dishwasher. Afterward, place the gasket and key mechanism in the utensil case of the dishwasher for a thorough rinse. Don't forget to clean the lid, as just with the Stanley cup, it requires a thorough rinse to prevent mold growth. Lids can be cleaned either by hand or in the top rack of the dishwasher, though to avoid potential damage, hand washing is highly recommended.
Refrain from using abrasive chemicals like bleach to clean the bottle as they can damage the Owala tumbler's finish. Additionally, it's recommended that Owala tumblers receive a daily wash after use. For washing the stainless steel cup, consider using a bottle brush to easily reach and clean the entirety of the tumbler's interior. Make sure to clean both the interior and exterior as well as where the cup and lid connect with hot water and dry all components before reassembly.
Tips for cleaning an Owala tumbler
Be sure to avoid using metal brushes on the stainless steel of an Owala tumbler cup, as they can scratch and damage the surface. To remove odors and stains, consider cleaning with baking soda. It's easier than it sounds, simply form a cleaning paste by adding a few tablespoons of water to ½ cup of baking soda and apply it on the cup's stained regions. Then scrub thoroughly with a bottle brush and ensure the Owala cup is thoroughly rinsed afterward to remove all excess baking soda. If this method is insufficient, soak the cup in white vinegar for at least a few hours to break down residue, followed by a thorough scrub with a mixture of one part baking soda and two parts vinegar; a few tablespoons should do. Afterward, rinse with water to remove excess grime and cleaning solution.
If used regularly, it's recommended that the Owala receive a more thorough clean each week with a baking soda solution. While the Owala tumbler should be rinsed in warm water, it is not made to be used with boiling liquids. Owala also has EcoBrite tablets which are water-dissolving cleaning tablets that are effective against stains and easy to use. Simply fill the bottle with water and add the tablet, letting it soak for five minutes or overnight for a more thorough clean. After rinsing out the solution with water it's ready to use once more.