Here's The Best Way To Clean An Owala Tumbler

Water bottles seem to gain and lose popularity almost as quickly as fashion trends. From the Hydro Flask and the Yeti Rambler to the Simple Modern and Stanley bottle, the market is always in flux. The water flask that currently holds customers' attention is the Owala tumbler. Becoming popular for either trendiness or practicality, water bottles have struggled to find the perfect balance. While the Camelbak and Yeti Ramblers offered practical additions with bite-and-sip straws or advanced cooling, the Hydro Flask and Simple Modern were trendy, aesthetic-oriented bottles. The Owala tumbler toes the line between those two extremes, being sleek and affordable as well as lead-free.

Though the question that inevitably emerges with every new water bottle is: what is the best way to clean it? Unlike with a Hydro Flask, which can be cleaned multiple ways, the Owala Free Sip (and all styles) require a particular cleaning routine. For the tumbler, the accessories and straws are best rinsed in the dishwasher though the cups and lids should be hand-washed for the cleanest result.