How To Tell When These Spices Are Expired

In my years as a chef and culinary instructor, I've often had discussions with my students about the expiration dates of spices. I start by asking how many of them have obtained a cute caddy filled with spices as a wedding or anniversary gift a number of years ago, and, of those, how many still have said spices after all of this time. Several sheepishly grin and note that the spices all look alike and no longer smell like anything. I generally nod knowingly and continue to explain why using expired spices can be a bad idea.

I always find these classes to be incredibly useful to my students, particularly when I go into detail with them more specifically about how you can tell when a certain spice has expired. We talk about factors like "best by" dates, color, aroma, texture, and even the presence of bugs in spice containers. This information is invaluable to anyone who enjoys cooking and wants their food to taste and smell as flavorful as it possibly can. If you want to discover the telltale signs to look for that indicate when you should toss a particular spice, read on.