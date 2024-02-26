We Tried 8 Methods For Peeling Garlic And One Was A Clear Winner

How do I hate this method? Let me count the ways. This purported hack recommends cutting a head of garlic in half before whacking it with the back of your knife or a spatula to smack the garlic cloves out of the garlic halves. To say this method failed would be an understatement. Not only does it not work, but it left me using expletives in a garlic-induced rage.

First, slicing a whole head of garlic in half without losing any digits is no easy feat, even with a quality, sharp chef knife. Once the upper half of the garlic was severed from the stem end, some of the halved cloves began falling out of the top of the garlic with their skins intact. I unsuccessfully attempted to put them back in place before pounding away at the upside-down garlic halves to remove the cloves.

As suspected, the remaining cloves fell out of the top half, skins still attached, and the ones from the stem end stayed put, refusing to budge. After repeated beatings, I could not coax them out of there. I had to pull each clove off by hand and smash them with a knife to loosen the peels before peeling the skins off with my fingers, which had my thumbs on fire and resulted in halved garlic cloves flying across my kitchen like little garlic darts. I give this method an F- and may seek allium-provoked anger management consultation that I did not realize I needed.