10 Of The Worst Costco Kirkland Foods, According To Reddit

Over the years, Kirkland Signature has earned a positive reputation for offering a vast selection of delicious food products at low prices. As the private-label brand of Costco, Kirkland Signature was created to offer exclusive retail and grocery deals to members of the Costco shopping warehouse.

However, not every item with a Kirkland brand label is considered a hit amongst shoppers. While some items are incredibly loved, others have become divisive amongst Costco customers due to concerns with their quality and taste.

Reddit has become a popular place for Costco shoppers to debate and discuss which Kirkland Signature food items have fallen flat over the years. From overly-salty meals to burnt and bland ingredients, there are several products that have received backlash from customers. Using the most popular reviews from Reddit, this article will discuss the 10 Kirkland food items you might want to avoid on your next Costco trip.