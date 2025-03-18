10 Of The Worst Costco Kirkland Foods, According To Reddit
Over the years, Kirkland Signature has earned a positive reputation for offering a vast selection of delicious food products at low prices. As the private-label brand of Costco, Kirkland Signature was created to offer exclusive retail and grocery deals to members of the Costco shopping warehouse.
However, not every item with a Kirkland brand label is considered a hit amongst shoppers. While some items are incredibly loved, others have become divisive amongst Costco customers due to concerns with their quality and taste.
Reddit has become a popular place for Costco shoppers to debate and discuss which Kirkland Signature food items have fallen flat over the years. From overly-salty meals to burnt and bland ingredients, there are several products that have received backlash from customers. Using the most popular reviews from Reddit, this article will discuss the 10 Kirkland food items you might want to avoid on your next Costco trip.
1. Kirkland Signature mac and cheese
For many families, mac and cheese is an easy and delicious meal that is loved by everyone. As one of its pre-prepared meal options, Kirkland Signature's Mac and Cheese seems to be an affordable version of this classic. However, customers who tried it were unfortunately met with a less-than-delicious product.
According to reviews on Reddit, the flavor of this mac and cheese is bland and lackluster when compared to other boxed alternatives available. One Reddit reviewer stated: "The KS boxed Mac and Cheese was so bad that went I returned it, the cashier commented that everyone thought it was horrible. Now they have Annie's and Kraft."
Hundreds of other Reddit users upvoted this comment, showing agreement with the review. Another commenter weighed in, saying: "Their mac and cheese from the deli is soooo bland. It should not be allowed at the cookout." Based on these reviews, the mac and cheese might be a pre-made meal you should skip.
2. Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum
Some of Kirkland's most popular products are its various liquors, which offer cheap alternatives to name brands. Alcohol can be very expensive, and being able to buy a bulk version from Kirkland Signature makes the price significantly cheaper than most liquor store competitors. However, some of them have led reviewers to advise fellow customers to avoid purchasing them.
Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum is one such item, with many customers describing it as having a strong and overbearing chemical taste. One Redditor said: "It tastes like the smell of hand sanitizer, Liquid Smoke, and sweeteners added in."
While some customers said that the off-putting taste can be masked in a mixed drink, the consensus overall is that this spiced rum is not good on its own. Another comment backs up this claim, stating: "I'm going to agree with you on that rum. It was terrible, and I'm not that picky."
3. Kirkland Signature Light Beer
The complaints against Kirkland Signature's alcohol products do not end at the spiced rum. Now discontinued, the Kirkland Signature Light Beer was one of Kirkland's most hated product releases. The beer became known for its incredibly cheap price point of around $0.50 a can, leading many customers to buy it for that reason alone.
However, even with how inexpensive this beer was, the off-putting and metallic taste of it made it an incredibly hated beverage. One review on Reddit stated: "The Kirkland signature beer tasted like metal to me." Another comment noted that this beer was a one-time purchase for many, stating: "It's quite baffling. I would think it's one product Costco can capitalize on selling billions of yet I've never met a single person that would drink it a second time."
Many other light beer competitors face criticism for having a lack-luster and watered down taste profile. What made Kirkland Signature Light Beer stand out was its bold and offensive flavor. One Reddit reviewer illuminated this, saying: "Agreed at least Natty has a minimal taste. The KS beer was strongly terrible."
4. Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
Frozen pizza is a popular meal for its convenience and cheap price point. While Kirkland Signature's Pepperoni Pizza is an inexpensive option, many customers feel that it is not worth purchasing due to its taste and quality. One review on Reddit said: "I think it's the worst frozen pizza I've ever had. I couldn't even eat a single slice."
One of the biggest complaints against this frozen pizza is due to the flavor of the pepperoni toppings. One Reddit review shared: "The pepperonis are terrible IMO." Many comments agreed with this review, with others pointing out that the crust and cheese also tasted low-quality. One review says it well, stating: "Agreed. They were so cheap that I was buying them and adding toppings and then one day I was like... you know, no matter what we do to these things it really doesn't change the fact they taste like cardboard. I'd rather spend more or have no pizza than these. And I quit buying them lol."
Overall, this pizza fell flat amongst customers, leading it to earn a spot on this list of the worst Kirkland Signature items. If you are looking for a quick and delicious frozen pizza, Kirkland Signature's Pepperoni Pizza is not your best bet.
5. Kirkland Signature Coffee
For many people, a cup of coffee is a necessary start to the morning. Kirkland Signature offers a variety of coffee products at low prices, making it a popular choice for many Costco shoppers. Unfortunately, some of them report that the coffee tastes burnt and the beans are inconsistent, leading Kirkland Signature Coffee to become one of the worst reviewed products in its line.
Instead of having a smooth rich flavor. Kirkland Signature coffee is reportedly roasted too heavily, giving it an overly bitter and off putting flavor. One reviewer pointed this out on Reddit, saying: "This coffee is an abomination. The roasting is uneven and WAY too dark – half of the beans looks like tiny charcoal lumps with the coffee oils being thoroughly degraded."
With so many coffee brands on the market, a taste being this off-putting is enough for customers to dismiss Costco coffee altogether. While some customers mention that they can dilute the bitter taste by having it served cold, the overall consensus is that this product is best to skip buying. One customer said: "I got the House Blend last time and I was pretty disappointed. I hate it as hot coffee, but as cold brew it's fine since it's getting diluted."
6. Kirkland Signature Protein bars
Protein bars are an easy and popular purchase for those wanting a healthy and convenient snack. Unfortunately, Kirkland Signature Protein Bars have received a less-than-stellar reputation amongst Costco shoppers, earning it a place on this list. According to customers, the bars are incredibly tough and hard to eat. One Reddit review stated: "Those things were so hard that you would have to microwave them to get them to be chewable."
Some fans like these bars because the macros are great in comparison to other protein bars on the market. However, the bland and off-putting taste of these Kirkland Signature protein bars make them far from a delicious snack. One reviewer shared: "Oh, they were horrible. I had a minivan load of HS athletes and even they wouldn't eat them. One of a very few items I returned."
While healthy ingredients and good macros are important, taste cannot be overlooked altogether. Overall, these reviews point to a major flaw in Kirkland Signature's protein bars; a tough texture and off-putting taste that make them one of Costco's most disappointing products.
7. Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie
Kirkland Signature is known for having an assortment of prepared food and packaged meals that make dinners easy for shoppers at Costco. However, reviews indicate that the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie may be one ready-made meal you will want to skip, as it's quality isn't what it used to be.
The chicken pot pie has garnered some of the harshest reviews of any Costco product, with many customers calling out its far from appealing taste. The consensus with this dish is that Costco has made it overwhelmingly salty. One Reddit reviewer stated: "It's actually the saltiest food I have ever eaten. I really don't understand the decision behind it."
In addition to the saltiness, customers also found the ingredients and crust to be bland. One unhappy customer stated on Reddit: "I bought the Marie Callender and Costco ready to bake pot pie to compare and holy crap the Costco one is terrible. The chicken is dry, the gravy tastes salty and the veggies are awful and don't get me started about the crust. The crust was by far the worst pie crust I've ever had in my life."
8. Kirkland Signature Mini Carrot Cakes
Those looking for a delicious dessert may want to avoid this Costco item. The Kirkland Signature Carrot Cake has been a major disappointment for many Costco shoppers who typically love this beloved treat. While some aspects of this carrot cake have received positive praise, the overwhelming consensus is that the large amount of raisins in this cake ruins the dish overall.
One Reddit review mentioned this issue, saying: "Carrot cake is one of my favorite cakes hands down, but the 6-packs at Costco were loaded with raisins. Idk if someone accidentally over measured or what but it felt like I got 2+ with every single bite." Another commenter agreed, saying: "Agree 1000%. Proper carrot cake should not have any raisins. In a way I'm glad they make them unpalatable, otherwise I'd definitely be about 20 pounds heavier."
Raisins are often a divisive ingredient to add to desserts. In this case, the sheer amount of them added to this carrot cake makes it a dessert to skip purchasing the next time you are looking to buy dessert at Costco.
9. Kirkland Signature Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
Deli meats are a kitchen staple for many families in America, making the Kirkland Signature deli meats a popular choice for shoppers. Some of the options are loved by Costco customers. However, unfortunately, the Kirkland Signature Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is not one of them. In fact, it has been criticized for its slimy texture as well as some quality control concerns.
One reviewer condemned the deli meat's flavor, saying: "The Kirkland sliced turkey 3 pack. It's slimey and tastes gross." A slippery texture is far from ideal when it comes to selecting deli meats. In addition, customers have reportedly received pieces of plastic in their meats. One commenter stated: "Yep. On top of it being slimey, I once got a batch of sliced turkey that also contained pieces of the plastic deli wrapping. I reported it and got a replacement, but I'm sorry to say the taste didn't improve..." Overall, it's best to stick to some of Kirkland's other deli meat options the next time you are craving a sandwich.
10. Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad
Caesar salad seems like a meal that is hard to get wrong, but unfortunately Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad has failed to delight fans. Reviews from customers mention that the ingredients taste bland, and that the dressing is lacking in quality.
According to some reviewers on Reddit, the quality of the salad has dramatically declined over the years. One commenter shared: "The Caesar salad used to be my favourite thing from Costco, but I've found it seems to have changed over the last year and doesn't taste as fresh/good anymore... the quality of the lettuce can be hit/miss, the cheese doesn't seem to be fresh and gets wet/soggy from the lettuce, and the dressing also seems to be less tasty."
In such a simple meal, the quality of ingredients ends up accounting for a lot. Another reviewer concurs, saying: "Caesar salad. WAY too much lettuce, ingredients are basic and not flavorful. No spice packet. And the dressing is just plain bad. Don't think I'll get another one." The lack of quality ingredients in this salad makes this one of the worst Kirkland Signature items in the collection.