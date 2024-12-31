The Popular Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Coffee Pods

Private labels that produce a quality product at a lower price than a big brand version can breed customer loyalty. If you're a Costco shopper, you know the Kirkland brand is what members are reaching for. In fact, the Costco must-buys that fall under this umbrella have been valued at about $75 billion. But what might surprise you are some of the big brands behind popular Kirkland products at Costco. They range from Bumble Bee tuna to Huggies diapers, Jelly Belly jelly beans, and everything in between. When it comes to this warehouse retailer's Kirkland coffee pods, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters is the brand behind the brand.

Per Today, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters became a Kirkland brand behind the brand in 2012. The coffee pod maker created a light breakfast blend and a dark roast single-serve coffee pod for use with the coffee maker's single-cup brewing system. Since then, they've added a medium blend and a decaf option. While prices may vary depending on where you live, if you order them online, for just $31.99, you can get a box of 120 pods.