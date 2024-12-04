A New Kirkland Signature Liquor Was Just Spotted At Costco

Calling all Costco fans! If you're a shopper who frequents Costco for its alcohol (or hey, perhaps you even swing by one of its standalone liquor stores), then you'll be pleased to know that fans have taken to Reddit to share that there's a new option that's started to hit store shelves.

The liquor in question is a premium cognac from Costco's Kirkland liquor brand, although Peyrat produces it. In typical Costco fashion, it's sold in quite a large size, 1¾ liter handles to be exact, with the retail price set at around $47, depending on your exact location.

One reason fans are so excited about this particular release is that it's about $20 cheaper than the supermarket chain's Hennessy option. And Costco is not cutting corners, either. It seems to be the real deal, with internet sleuths confirming that the distillery is located in Cognac, France, which is a requirement for bottles to be labeled as cognac.