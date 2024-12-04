A New Kirkland Signature Liquor Was Just Spotted At Costco
Calling all Costco fans! If you're a shopper who frequents Costco for its alcohol (or hey, perhaps you even swing by one of its standalone liquor stores), then you'll be pleased to know that fans have taken to Reddit to share that there's a new option that's started to hit store shelves.
The liquor in question is a premium cognac from Costco's Kirkland liquor brand, although Peyrat produces it. In typical Costco fashion, it's sold in quite a large size, 1¾ liter handles to be exact, with the retail price set at around $47, depending on your exact location.
One reason fans are so excited about this particular release is that it's about $20 cheaper than the supermarket chain's Hennessy option. And Costco is not cutting corners, either. It seems to be the real deal, with internet sleuths confirming that the distillery is located in Cognac, France, which is a requirement for bottles to be labeled as cognac.
What does the new booze taste like?
If you're interested in giving this drink a whirl, you'll be happy to hear it's got quite a complex palate. According to the label, it has notes of plum and raisins for some dark, fruity features while also pulling in both floral and citrus hints. You may also pick up on woodiness, thanks to oak touches, in the drink.
Drinkers who have tried the beverage also report it has quite a smooth feel. That makes it a great choice for drinking neat or on the rocks. However, you could also enjoy it mixed into your favorite holiday beverages. Use it as the alcohol of choice for spiking your eggnog, or whip up a holiday sidecar. You could even add a splash of it to your favorite mulled wine recipe to really amp up the adult feel of the drink. No matter how you take your drink, there's no telling how long it'll be available. So, head to your local Costco to see if you can spot this on the supermarket shelves and grab a bottle while it lasts!