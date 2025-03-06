7 Costco Kirkland Signature Items That Aren't As Good As They Used To Be, According To Customers

Costco is probably the most well-known warehouse retail store out there, with members getting access to bargains on bulk food, drinks, and household items, along with cheap gas. The company has a large fan base, especially for the Kirkland store-brand, with loyal customers making frequent trips to stock up on not only their favorite items, but also new products that become all the rage. And, of course, the free samples definitely help. However, some customers have noticed a decline in quality for a few specific products, and they're not too happy about it.

We took a look around the web at customer reviews to find out which Kirkland food products people just don't think are living up to the hype anymore. From taste to texture, there's just something different, and it isn't for the better. Here are 11 Costco Kirkland food items that customers just don't think are quite the same now.