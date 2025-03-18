3 Ingredient Substitutes That Take Egg-Less Cookies From Good To Great

Vegan cookies require creative substitutions for animal products like eggs. But it's not just vegans who may be interested in egg substitutes for cookie recipes. The high price and limited availability of eggs at grocery stores nationwide can put budget-conscious shoppers in a position to seek substitutes they may have never tried before. As the founder and recipe developer at Spring Cafe Aspen organic food and juice bar, Sabrina Rudin is familiar with the best egg substitutes for cookie recipes, and she exclusively told Daily Meal her favorites. "My favorite egg substitutes for cookies are a flax egg, mashed banana, and applesauce," Rudin told us.

While there are many egg substitutes for baking depending on what you want to cook, these are some of the best options for replacing eggs in cookies. Using other substitutes may result in a less appetizing cookie, contingent on your desired flavor and consistency.